[From the Scene] Hyundai Mobis catalyzes electrification with new mobility tech

Visitors listen to a Hyundai Mobis researcher during the 2024 R&D Tech Day held at the Uiwang research center in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Mobis)

UIWANG, Gyeonggi Province – Hyundai Mobis, a car parts manufacturing affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, on Wednesday opened its electrification research wing to the press in Uiwang, 24 kilometers south of Seoul.

The wing, built as a leading tech center for developing and testing key parts for electric vehicles, was completed in August 2023, and has been in use since December.

With a record-breaking 1.7 trillion won ($1.3 billion) in investment this year alone, the company has introduced 65 new mobility technologies, 15 of which were developed for the first time in the world and are set to be commercialized within the next two to three years.

One of its core technologies is the first-ever EV battery cooling device equipped with a “pulsating heat pipe (PHP),” which consists of tubes with multiple U-turns to cool the heat generated during fast charging.

“Some companies use aluminum plates and extra cooling blocks, but it takes a lot of space and makes a vehicle heavier. Our PHP device solves that problem and ensures a more efficient heat management solution,” said Koo Do-hyun, a senior researcher at the metal electric and electronic car parts materials team at Hyundai Mobis. “It is also 25 percent less expensive than the widely-used photochemical etching process.”

Koo was one of the staff who introduced the exhibition booths, which featured themes such as electrical and electronic parts, modular systems, electrification, chassis, safety and design.

Another pioneering technology involves an airbag system that analyzes a passenger’s seated position and deploys the airbag accordingly. Kim Dong-young, a senior researcher on the airbag design team at Hyundai Mobis, said that the new model stays inflated longer when passengers are sitting back in a tilted position, to account for the extra time it takes for them to hit the airbag in a crash.

The company also showcased a concept car called “M.VICS 4.0,” which boasts enhanced convenience and safety features for autonomous driving. It can perform health assessments, such as heartbeat monitoring, and automatically adjust the seats and sound for theater mode, relax mode or other settings based on the driver’s choice.