[Exclusive] Jogye Order to donate $1m to Yale for study of Seon Buddhism

The Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at Jogyesa in Seoul on April 23. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the largest Buddhist sect in Korea, will donate $1 million to Yale University to promote Korea’s Seon Buddhism -- the first-ever such gift to a foreign university and the largest one-off contribution to any organization overseas in the history of the Jogye Order.

A ceremony making the donation official will take place Oct. 10 at the Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut, with Jogye Order President the Ven. Jinwoo, Yale University President Maurie McInnis and Yun Jae-woong, president of the Jogye-run Dongguk University, in attendance, multiples sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

The Ven. Jinwoo will travel to the US from Oct. 8-14, leading a delegation of over 100 members to promote Seon -- the Jogye style of meditation.

“For the first time, a US university received a donation to further Korean Buddhism studies and foster them. That’s the takeaway,” a Yale University source said of the Jogye Order’s gift, adding that Yale-Dongguk academic exchanges will follow.

The Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies -- a Yale research arm also offering degrees at both undergraduate and graduate levels -- will be the recipient, another Yale source said, suggesting the $1 million gift would help advance the Buddhist Studies Initiative. The initiative is one of 23 councils and programs that the center runs to study regional and global issues.

Kim Hwan-soo, a Korean-born Buddhist monk, is one of the professors teaching Korean Buddhism and culture at Yale.

Since taking office in September 2022, Jinwoo has been looking to raise Seon’s global profile. Over the weekend, the five-day nationwide Seon Meditation Summit drew 35,000 people to Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

At the retreat, Jinwoo and international Seon experts rallied the public with a five-minute demonstration of how to practice Seon. In a similar way, Jinwoo is seeking to attract a global audience, using his trip to the US to boost awareness of Seon.

Immediately after the donation ceremony next week, the Buddhist leader will address Yale students, making the case for practicing Seon “right now, at this moment” -- a refrain Jinwoo uses often. The next day, he will travel to the United Nations to officially propose the adoption of World Meditation Day.

The tour includes meetings with Jon Kabat-Zinn, who introduced the idea of mindfulness as therapy, and Menas C. Kafatos, a physicist studying the relationship between science and spirituality.

[단독] 조계종, 예일대에 100만불 기부로 ‘선명상’ 세계화 시동

대한불교조계종이 미국 예일대에 100만불(한화 약 13억원)을 기부한다. 조계종이 한국불교학 발전을 위해 해외대학을 지원하는 첫 사례로, 역점 사업인 ‘선(禪)명상’의 세계화를 올해 안에 본 궤도에 올리겠다는 총무원장 진우스님의 강한 의지가 엿보인다.

1일 복수의 예일대 관계자에 따르면, 기부 협약식은 예일대에서 내주 10일(현지시간) 체결된다. 8일 출국해 5박7일간 방미하는 진우스님, 모리 맥기니스(Maurie McInnis) 예일대 총장, 윤재웅 동국대 총장이 배석할 예정이다. 조계종 방미단의 공식일정은 5일부터 13일까지로 규모는 100명을 약간 넘는 수준이다.

기부금은 국제 및 지역학을 연구하는 예일대 맥밀란센터(MacMillan Center)가 받아 관리한다. 센터는 현재 교수 5명과 학예사 및 전문강사 각 1명으로 구성된 ‘불교학 이니셔티브’를 운영 중이다. 한국인 김환수 교수(일미스님)가 그 중 한명이다.

한 예일대 관계자는 “이번 조계종의 기부는 미국 대학에 한국불교학 그리고 불교학 확산을 위해 처음으로 이루어진다는 점에 큰 의미가” 있다고 설명하면서 이번 협약식을 계기로 동국대와 예일대 간의 학술 교류도 가능하게 됐다고 평가했다.

선명상 보급은 진우스님이 2022년 원장 취임 직후부터 추진해온 종단의 핵심 사업이다. 지난 달 28일 광화문광장에서 열린 ‘2024 국제선명상대회’가 선명상에 대한 전국민 관심 환기가 목표였다면, 이번 예일대 기부는 선명상의 전세계 확산을 위한 동력을 확보하는 데 있다고 볼 수 있다.

진우스님은 10일 오후 협약식 직후 예일대 학생을 대상으로 선명상 강의를 하고 다음 날 뉴욕 유엔(UN) 본부를 방문할 계획이다. 현재 5월 21일에 비공식으로 기념되고 있는 ‘세계명상의 날’을 공식 지정할 것을 제안하기 위해서다. 진우 스님은 명상 전문가 존 카밧진(Jon Kabat-Zinn) 박사와 ‘명상하는 양자물리학자’ 미나스 카파토스(Menas C. Kafatos) 박사와 만나고 15일 인천국제공항을 통해 귀국할 예정이다.

최시영 기자(siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)