Netflix period flick “Uprising” opens 29th BIFF, in first

From left: “Uprising” director Kim Sang-man, actors Gang Dong-won, Park Jung-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rok, Jin Seon-kyu and Jung Sung-il pose for a photo during a press conference of their film which opened the 29th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Netflix original Korean period film “Uprising," opened the 29th Busan International Film Festival on Wednesday, the first time that a major streaming platform movie has opened Asia’s largest film festival.

“Uprising,” directed by Kim Sang-man (“Midnight FM”), follows the story of Cheon-young (Gang Dong-won), a personal servant and member of the slave class, and his young master Jong-ryeo (Park Jung-min), set in the mid-Joseon era (1392-1910). Intertwined by fate, longstanding relations and a slave rebellion, the two end up fighting against other during an invasion of Korea by the Japanese in the late 16th century.

Director Kim said the movie, based on King Seonjo (1552-1608) is focused on different classes of people in mid-Joseon's strict hierarchical class system and their values.

“The characters in the movie each represent their social rank and their values and feelings attached to it. Although they’re are living in the same time, they all bring different stories to the screen,” Kim told reporters during a press conference held in Busan on Wednesday, following the press screening.

As the movie depicts a slave uprising against those with high social status, the director said protagonist Cheon-young’s motivation in fighting is not simply anger.

“A popular uprising is not something that simply stems from rage. Cheon-young wants to break the status quo and change society, which is something that goes beyond rage,” said Kim.

Gang Dong-won and Park Jung-min said they tried to deliver a decade-long relationship built upon anger and resentment into their sword-wielding action sequences.

“I tried to show how Jong-ryeo uses different swordsmanship skills after parting ways with Cheon-young. So I discussed it thoroughly with the martial arts team,” Park told reporters.

The movie also gained attention as award-winning director Park Chan-wook’s first-ever Netflix project as a co-screenwriter and producer. Park and Kim first met in Park’s “Joint Security Area” (2000).

“While director Park is also busy with his own project right now, he paid attention to what was happening at the shooting. He would also correct some of the lines that Gang had to pronounce — his corrections are shockingly detailed,” director Kim said.