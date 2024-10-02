[Herald Interview] Hanwha Life Esports aims high with 2024 LoL Worlds

Hanwha Life Esports completed its David-and-Goliath story and shocked many spectators by defeating Gen.G in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer finals, winning the title for the first time in September.

Not only did HLE upset the team expected to win gold this year, but its victory ended T1 and GEn.G's dominance in the LCK finals, with the two teams having enjoyed a total of five consecutive championship victories since 2022.

But Choi “Dandy” In-gyu, the head coach for HLE, tries not to dwell too much on the domestic victory in favor of more ambitious goals.

“After joining HLE in 2022, my goals were to bring the LCK trophy to Hanwha Life Esports and win the Worlds Championship title. I finally got to achieve one this summer. I have the chance to accomplish another goal and write history with the players,” Choi told The Korea Herald in a written interview earlier this week.

Choi wishes to cement the team’s legacy and make Hanwha Life Esports a global force to be reckoned with at the 2024 LoL World Championship held in Berlin, Paris and London that runs through Nov. 2.

Strong determination aside, the head coach did not hide his excitement about returning to the LoL World Championship stage 10 years after winning the tournament as a player for Samsung White in 2014.

“I’ve always wanted to be at the international tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship either as a staff member or head coach. I am personally grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

Despite his limited experience as a head coach, Choi believes that his career as a player at Worlds could offset this shortcoming.

“The fellow Korean head coaches of T1, Gen.G and Dplus Kia -- other qualified Korean teams for the 2024 LoL World Championship -- all have amazing resumes from winning Worlds as coaches in the past,” Choi said.

“But, I certainly feel that my World Championship-winning career as a player is something I can contribute to the team. I will try to bring out the best from those experiences and prepare to win the championship in our own way,” the head coach explained.

Recognizing some in-game changes with the latest update, Patch 14.18, Choi feels the individual player’s selections of items and champions (game characters) will be critical.

The head coach hopes the team can make the most of Riot Games' updates ahead of Worlds to introduce HLE and its play style to international fans.

“We are not trying to keep a specific team or (opposing) player in check. The players and I are trying our best to focus on our performances and prepare well,” Choi said.

The head coach also expressed his gratitude to Hanwha Life -- the major South Korean insurer that owns Hanwha Life Esports -- for supporting the team.

“Unlike the 2023 LoL World Championship that took place in our home turf, South Korea, this year’s event is held in Europe,” he said.

“The travel distance, time differences and food are some of the biggest concerns for the local teams participating in the international stages. Hanwha Life’s support will create synergy with our players to bring out their best game at Worlds,” Choi added.