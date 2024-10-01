SF Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo back home after injury-shortened rookie season

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo speaks with reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, after arriving home following his rookie season in Major League Baseball. (Yonhap)

The San Francisco Giants' outfielder Lee Jung-hoo returned home Tuesday following a rookie season cut short by a shoulder injury in May.

Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants in December but only played in 37 games in 2024, after suffering a left shoulder injury on May 12. He crashed into the outfield wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco while trying to make a leaping catch in a game against the Cincinnati Reds. He was initially diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation but later underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Lee, the 2022 MVP in the Korea Baseball Organization for the Kiwoom Heroes, batted .262/.310/.331 with two home runs, eight RBIs and two steals for the Giants, while making some highlight-reel plays in center field. At the time of his injury, he ranked second on the Giants with 38 hits and enjoyed an 11-game hitting streak in April.

After landing at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, Lee said he had completed his rehab program and he should be good to go in spring training if he sticks to the offseason program prepared for him by the Giants.

Lee also said he hoped he will never be injured again the rest of his career.

"No matter how talented you are as a player, it doesn't mean anything if you can't get into games," Lee told a large throng of reporters. "Good players are the ones who play in a lot of games. That's how they put up big numbers."

Lee, a superstar in the KBO for seven seasons, said he has long ways to go in Major League Baseball.

"Looking back, I kept thinking, 'Maybe I should've tried harder. And I got hurt just as I had started getting used to major league pitching," Lee said. "I didn't play enough games to even say what I've accomplished this year. I'll have to go back to the drawing board for next season."

Lee, 26, had also missed about half of his final season in the KBO in 2023, and he said his primary goal for 2025 is to stay healthy.

"I haven't played a full season for two years. I am quite worried that I've been missing games at a point in my career where I should be improving," Lee said. "Whether I play well or not, I want to play in a lot more games. I will take care of that first and think about the rest later."

Lee said he used the time during his rehab to grow up mentally.

"During my rehab, I realized I have to be better suited mentally for the big league," Lee said. "I was able to mature in that respect. I also learned the importance of playing in as many games as possible."

After one fateful play at the fence ended his season, Lee said he would have to start paying closer attention to how he plays balls near the wall.

"I will have to see how close I am to the fence on plays like that," Lee said. "But my body will react to those balls the way it has, and so I'll have to see how I can handle those plays."

While Lee was flying home, the Giants made a significant change in the front office, firing their longtime president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, and replacing him with franchise icon Buster Posey, former MVP-winning catcher with three World Series rings.

"I don't have much to say about the change in the front office," Lee said. "I spoke quite a bit with our new president during the season. He has always been close with the players. My season is over and I just have to do what I am supposed to do next season."