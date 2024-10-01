Traditional music orchestra festival to bring regional flair, cross-genre collaborations

From left, cellist Hong Jin-ho, guitarist Kim Do-kyoon and pianist Yang Bang-eun will perform at the 2024 Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) From left, cellist Hong Jin-ho, guitarist Kim Do-kyoon and pianist Yang Bang-eun will perform at the 2024 Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

The second edition of the Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival is set to kick off on Oct. 15 with more audience-friendly repertoire and collaborations with performers from other genres. The festival, launched last year in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, will run through Oct. 26 at the Sejong Center’s M Theater in Seoul. During a press conference Monday, Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center, Park Bum-hoon, composer and chair of the festival committee, and the artistic directors and conductors of the participating orchestras shared their vision for the festival -- to create the traditional music closer to the public. The tradition of Korean gugak orchestras dates back to the founding of the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra in March 1965. As the genre approaches its 60th anniversary, organizers hope the festival will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Korean orchestral music. “In the history of arts, gugak orchestras are still quite young. We believe and hope this festival can help develop and define its future,” Ahn said.

Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center (fourth from left in front line) and the artistic directors and conductors of the participating orchestras pose for a group photo after a press conference held in Seoul on Monday. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center (fourth from left in front line) and the artistic directors and conductors of the participating orchestras pose for a group photo after a press conference held in Seoul on Monday. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

What's new this year? The inaugural 2023 festival was a resounding success, with tickets selling out within 20 minutes, highlighting the potential for traditional Korean music to resonate with contemporary audiences, according to the festival committee. A total of 4,959 attendees and 512 musicians participated in the festival’s debut. Unlike last year’s free admission, this year tickets will be priced at 10,000 won ($7.57) per seat. “The admission fee is introduced to encourage more audience participation and to promote the development of Korean music and a proper performance culture. The mindset and sense of responsibility of those preparing and participating in the festival are also changing,” Ahn added. The festival will feature performances by nine national and city gugak orchestras, along with a special performance by the newly established Pyeongtaek City Traditional Orchestra. The KBS Traditional Music Orchestra will open the festival on Oct. 15, followed by the Pyeongtaek City Traditional Orchestra (Oct. 16), the Jeonbuk State Gugak Center’s Orchestra (Oct. 17), the National Gugak Center’s Contemporary Gugak Orchestra (Oct. 18), and the Cheonan City Arts Company’s Orchestra (Oct. 19). Additional performances include the Gangwon Provincial Gugak Orchestra (Oct. 22), the Daegu Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra (Oct. 23), the Yeongdong Nangye Gugak Troupe (Oct. 24), the Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra (Oct. 25) and the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra, which will close the festival on Oct. 26.

Pansori singer Kim Jun-su performs at the 2023 Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) Pansori singer Kim Jun-su performs at the 2023 Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)