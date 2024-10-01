Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers his opening remarks at the Foreign Residents and Migration Policy Forum held at Seoul City Hall on Monday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon called for a paradigm shift in South Korean immigration policy, highlighting the importance of adopting more inclusive visa policies to tackle demographic challenges.

"With a total fertility rate of just 0.7 and the elder population set to surpass 20 percent next year, the potential workforce crisis looms large," said Oh at the Foreign Residents and Migration Policy Forum hosted by the city government.

Inclusive visa policies can help keep diverse international residents in the city, the mayor said, pointing out the country's complex visa system that has 37 different types of visas with over 80 subcategories.

While he acknowledged that the current system could be effective in terms of regulation, he said it could limit the desires of people seeking long-term residence.

The mayor said he believes an inclusive immigration system could boost the influx of global talent. He gave the new "Top-tier" visa recently introduced by the Ministry of Justice as an exemplary case.

The new visa is designed to proactively secure global talents in high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology, and aerospace. Oh said this could provide a solid foundation for attracting and retaining highly skilled workers essential for enhancing Seoul's global competitiveness and addressing future demographic challenges.

Oh also requested that the Justice Ministry adopt a more realistic and flexible approach in other critical sectors, such as caregiving, elderly care, and nursing, to further support the city's workforce needs. Local governments should be given more autonomy, so that they could issue visas tailored to their specific workforce needs. At the moment, the central government controls all immigration policies.