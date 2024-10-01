Most Popular
‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
[English Cafe] 10/8 (화)By Edwin Choi
Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 14:53
Ancient customs
고대의 풍습
On Sept. 27, an artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga, ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumartoli in Kolkata, India. Every year in Kolkata, the world’s oldest trade gets fleeting respect from an ancient custom -- when soil outside brothels is considered sacred and collected for Hindu rituals. (AFP)
두르가푸자 축제를 앞둔 지난 27일, 인도 콜카타의 쿠마르톨리구에서 한 장인이 힌두교 여신 두르가의 흙 우상을 만들고 있다. 고대의 전통에 따라 콜카타에서는 매년 “세계에서 가장 오래된 직업 (매춘업)”이 잠시나마 존경을 받게 된다. 매춘업소 바깥의 흙이 신성시되어 힌두교 의식을 위해 수집되기 때문이다. (AFP)
Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
'Smart pill'? Prescriptions for ADHD meds spike