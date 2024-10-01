[English Cafe] 10/8 (화)

Ancient customs

고대의 풍습

On Sept. 27, an artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga, ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumartoli in Kolkata, India. Every year in Kolkata, the world’s oldest trade gets fleeting respect from an ancient custom -- when soil outside brothels is considered sacred and collected for Hindu rituals. (AFP)

두르가푸자 축제를 앞둔 지난 27일, 인도 콜카타의 쿠마르톨리구에서 한 장인이 힌두교 여신 두르가의 흙 우상을 만들고 있다. 고대의 전통에 따라 콜카타에서는 매년 “세계에서 가장 오래된 직업 (매춘업)”이 잠시나마 존경을 받게 된다. 매춘업소 바깥의 흙이 신성시되어 힌두교 의식을 위해 수집되기 때문이다. (AFP)