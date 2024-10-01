Home

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center

    Shut up and dance

    KT and Microsoft to develop AI models for Korea

소아쌤

[English Cafe] 10/7 (월)

By Edwin Choi

Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 14:53

Autumn, at last

드디어 가을

On Oct. 1st, as it rains across the country, a citizen is seen walking with an umbrella at the Open Songhyeon Green Plaza in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Some climatologists have warned that after experiencing record-breaking heatwaves this year, the Korean Peninsula may also face record-breaking cold waves as winter approaches. (Yonhap)

전국으로 비가 내린 1일 서울 종로구 열린송현녹지광장에서 한 시민이 우산을 쓰고 이동하고 있다. 일부 기후학자들은 올해 기록적인 폭염을 경험한 한반도는 겨울철에 들어서면서 역시 기록적인 한파가 찾아올 수도 있다고 경고하였다. (연합)

