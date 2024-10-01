Most Popular
[English Cafe] 10/7 (월)By Edwin Choi
Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 14:53
Autumn, at last
드디어 가을
On Oct. 1st, as it rains across the country, a citizen is seen walking with an umbrella at the Open Songhyeon Green Plaza in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Some climatologists have warned that after experiencing record-breaking heatwaves this year, the Korean Peninsula may also face record-breaking cold waves as winter approaches. (Yonhap)
전국으로 비가 내린 1일 서울 종로구 열린송현녹지광장에서 한 시민이 우산을 쓰고 이동하고 있다. 일부 기후학자들은 올해 기록적인 폭염을 경험한 한반도는 겨울철에 들어서면서 역시 기록적인 한파가 찾아올 수도 있다고 경고하였다. (연합)
