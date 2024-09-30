[New on the scene] Noh Sang-hyun says his 'Love in the Big City' character inspired heartful acting

After leaving a strong impression as Protestant minister Baek Isak in the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” Noh Sang-hyun makes his big screen debut with “Love in the Big City,” where he plays a young gay man living in Seoul.

When asked if people around him ever commented on or worried about him playing an LGBTQ+ character for his first-ever movie role, Noh simply said he was determined to play Heung-soo.

“I understand why people worried (about me playing Heung-soo), but I didn’t think that it would matter so much. I didn’t want to give up because of such concerns or the way people would look at me. The character was charming, the scenario was engaging -- there was nothing that I didn’t like. So it was clear to me that I shouldn't give up the role just because of other people's concerns," Noh told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Sept. 25.

He said Heung-soo motivated him to take on the challenge of playing a character with a wide emotional range.

“Some of Heung-soo's trauma, such as loneliness, shame and a lack of understanding from society, his mom couldn’t empathize with, and had developed when he was young. As he befriends (his roommate) Jae-hee, he finds some relief. I was very moved by the message that he is on a journey of discovering who he really is,” said the 34-year-old actor.

Pointing out that Heung-soo was a much-coveted role, Noh said he poured his heart into his acting.

“I was focused on the thought that if I didn't do my best and pour my heart into acting, I wouldn't be able to persuade the audience. So for scenes like the one where I wait for my mom to return home after I made a coming-out announcement, I tried to allow my emotions to reach their peak,” said Noh.

Having spent his childhood in Vancouver, Canada, and studied at Babson College in Boston, US, Noh said showing “Love in the Big City” at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival felt extra special.

“The theater where we played our movie was huge – seating almost 1,200 audience members – and a friend of mine I knew from Vancouver came to watch the film as well. Such situations in a place I am familiar with were just so new, fun and special to me," he said.

“Love in the Big City” hits local theaters Tuesday.

This article is the 25th in a series that introduces Korea’s new and emerging actors and directors. -- Ed.