(30)10_brfs

By Edwin Choi
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 17:03
Flood death toll reaches
193 in devastated Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) -- The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal reached 193 while recovery and rescue work stepped up Monday.
Many of the deaths were in the capital, Kathmandu, which got heavy rainfall, and much of the southern part of the city was flooded. Police said in a statement that 31 people were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.
A landslide killed three dozen people on a blocked highway about 16 kilometers from Kathmandu. The landslide buried at least three buses and other vehicles where people were sleeping because the highway was blocked.
Kathmandu had remained cut off all weekend as the three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides. Workers were able to temporarily open up the key Prithvi highway, removing rocks, mud and trees that had been washed from the mountains.
The home minister announced temporary shelters would be built for people who lost their homes and monetary help would be available for the families of those killed and to the people who were injured by the flooding and landslides.
Improved weather has allowed rescue and recovery work to be stepped up.
