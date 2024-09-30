Shut up and dance

A Silent Disco party held at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22 (Silent Disco Korea) A Silent Disco party held at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22 (Silent Disco Korea)

A large group of people wearing blue headphones, dance out in the open by the Han River. But no music is blaring. This is a silent disco. Instead of speaker stacks, DJs broadcast their sets directly to wireless headphones, allowing people to adjust the volume to their liking. This creates a more personalized, immersive experience while minimizing noise pollution, meaning people can gather and dance in places they normally couldn't. And in this case, it was the Han River's parks. More commonly associated with joggers, cyclists, picnickers and couples, they are not the first place you'd expect to find a DJ set. But it makes for a unique venue for a dance party. With a cool breeze from the river and a mesmerizing view of the Seoul skyline in the background, the location is undoubtedly the biggest highlight. Kim Chul-hwan, CEO of Silent Disco Korea, shared that the party moved to the river park last year, with the aim of creating an event that people of all ages could enjoy. "We initially held the event near Hongdae, but with drunk people spilling out from bars, it didn't have the atmosphere I was aiming for," he said during a party held on Sept. 22 at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul. Hongdae, a neighborhood in northeastern Seoul, is known for its youthful nightlife. The more relaxed riverside area attracts a wider age range. Kim explained the process of trial and error they went through to tailor the experience to their audience. "Our DJs initially played the same music they would at local night clubs," Kim said. "But after observing how our audience reacted, we changed the playlist." He explained that the Han River attracts a diverse crowd, so the music wasn't resonating with everyone.

Ha Seung-min, also known as DJ Lify, plays during a silent disco at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22. (Silent Disco Korea) Ha Seung-min, also known as DJ Lify, plays during a silent disco at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22. (Silent Disco Korea)

The DJs at the Sept. 22 event -- Kim Dong-wook, also known as DJ Kali, and DJ Lify Ha Seung-min -- said they now curate playlists with all age groups in mind. "I include music for the older crowd, as well as viral TikTok songs for kids," said DJ Kali. "I make sure to avoid songs with explicit lyrics, and I often include English songs for foreigners,” DJ Lify added. He also mentioned that he sometimes plays popular old K-pop songs like Lee Jung-hyun’s techno hit "Wa," to the crowd. Most of the songs I heard that evening were remixes of old and new K-pop hits. The CEO also said that he wanted to create an event that tourists from overseas could also enjoy from the beginning. "If you look on platforms like Klook, there aren't many experience-based activities available. Maybe you can find a hanbok rental at Gyeongbokgung Palace, but that's about it," he said. "I wanted to create an event where tourists can not only experience Korean culture but immerse themselves in it." Kim estimated that out of the approximately 800 people who come to each event, 100 to 150 were from overseas, and she hopes to increase this number. This Sept. 22 party, organized by Silent Disco Korea, had an entry fee of 9,000 won ($6.80), with tickets available in advance or on-site. To receive the headphones, which glow with blue lights, attendees needed to leave their ID or credit card as a deposit.

Lines formed at the ticket booth for a silent disco at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald) Lines formed at the ticket booth for a silent disco at Banpo Hangang Park on Sept. 22. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

For the first 30 minutes or so of the party, many seemed to be shyly "reading the room." People who were initially scattered around in the park slowly they started to gather in front of the DJ booth. Some dance softly to the music. As the party gained momentum, soap bubbles floated through the air, while staff danced to keep the energy high. The DJs also engaged with the crowd, throwing glow sticks and coming down from the stage to high-five attendees. Despite the name, the party was not completely silent. The music was still audible near the DJ booth, although, farther away in the audience area, it was much quieter. There was another source of sound: excited partiers humming and singing along to the music, occasionally responding with shouts to the DJ's call-outs. The event on Sept. 22 attracted diverse partygoers who learned about it through social media. For Irina Khintsinskaia, a pink-haired Russian BTS fan who discovered the event on Instagram, the party made her trip to Korea more special. She attended the event alone. "This is my third visit to Korea. I found out about the event on Instagram and as soon as I landed, I came here. I had so much fun," Khintsinskaia said after dancing for three hours straight. "I loved all the songs. I definitely plan to come back with my friends."

Silent Disco's blue wireless headphones (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald) Silent Disco's blue wireless headphones (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

Three exchange students from Germany -- Hannah Haag, Benita Schaefer and Marie Christmann -- also said they intended to return. "I found out about the event through an Instagram post for exchange students at Sungkyunkwan University," Haag said. The three students -- all K-pop fans -- said they especially enjoyed when Jungkook's "Seven" was played. Shortly after 9 p.m., the final song was played -- "Seven," which was already an encore following the classic K-pop hit "Y" by Freestyle -- but the crowd wasn't ready to leave. "Encore! Encore!" they shouted. "Listen to this song and then please go home! Go home!" DJ Kali said, through the headphones, joyfully, while playing "Don't Look Back in Anger" by Oasis. Taking off the headphones, I was immediately transported back to the usual Han River, except for a bit of temporary hearing loss from the music. To avoid this, make sure to adjust your volume!