Seri Pak & Annika Invitational Asia to be held at Serenity resort

Seri Pak & Annika Invitational Asia to be held at Serenity resortBy Park Min-ha
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 14:58
Serenity Golf and Resort said Monday that it will serve as a venue for the second annual junior golf tournament, Seri Pak & Annika Invitational Asia, in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, from Oct.1 to 3.
Aiming to nurture young talent, the event is jointly organized by the Seri Pak Hope Foundation and the Annika Foundation with support from the Royal and Ancient and the Korea Golf Association.
The 78 participants, aged 13 to 18, include top Asian players from the World Amateur Golf Rankings, players invited by the two foundations and domestic players nominated by the KGA. The top three players will earn their spots in two American Junior Golf Association tournaments, World Amateur Ranking Golf Rankings points and scholarships from the Seri Pak Hope Foundation.
“We have held this event for two years to provide Asian junior players with diverse, real-world experiences in optimal conditions. We will continue our efforts to help these players achieve their goals on the global stage,” said a Seri Pak Hope Foundation official.
Kim Ju-young, chairman of Serenity Golf and Resort, added, “I am delighted that we have hosted this tournament for global junior talents for two consecutive years. Just as Pak Se-ri did in 1998, I hope the passion and hard work of these young players will inspire hope for those facing challenges."
