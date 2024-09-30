P1Harmony opens pop-up store worldwide

The boyband P1Harmony will delight global fans with additional pop-up stores at home and abroad, celebrating the release of its latest album.

P1Harmony opened a pop-up store from Sept. 20 to 26 to celebrate the release of its 7th mini-album, "Sad Song," at the Hyundai Department Store Sinchon U-Plex in Seoul. Following the successful completion of pop-up stores in five US cities -- including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, as well as Berlin -- pop-up stores will also be held in Japan, Taiwan and Chile starting Monday.

In Korea, the pop-up stores will continue at Everline and Soundwave, located in The Hyundai Seoul, as well as at Who's Fan Cafe in Myeongdong and Dongdaemun. Fans can find merchandise themed around the superhero concept that runs through the group's latest album.

Meanwhile, P1Harmony set a new career-high by selling over 300,000 copies of its new album on the day of its release, marking a positive start. Also, the group will participate in the US' largest year-end festival, the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, for the second consecutive year on Dec. 17.