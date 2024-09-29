Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts

Kim Hyun-mee, a professor of cultural anthropology at Yonsei University, delivers a presentation at the Immigration Policy and Legal Order forum in Seoul on Thursday. (Lee Jaeeun/The Korea Herald)

South Korea needs to shift its perspective on immigration beyond merely viewing immigrants as a solution to labor supply issues, experts said at a forum in Seoul last week.

Emphasizing that any successful immigration policy must account for cultural, social and legal integration, Moon Jae-wan, president of the Korea Migration Law Association, said that overlooking the wider contributions of immigrants was a flawed approach.

"In a rapidly changing global landscape, we must recognize immigrants as full members of society, contributing culturally and socially, not just economically," Moon said at the Immigration Policy and Legal Order forum in Seoul on Thursday, organized by the Jipyong Institute for Law and Policy.

Moon noted the growing trend of viewing foreign labor solely as a solution to South Korea’s demographic challenges, but emphasized that seeing individuals merely as economic resources fails to address the fundamental issue.

"Immigration extends beyond simply addressing workforce needs; it involves the introduction of diverse cultures and values into our society," Moon said.

"While South Korean society has traditionally adhered to a homogenous identity centered around a singular ethnic heritage, it now demands new norms and legal structures that embrace diverse cultures and respect universal human values," he added.

Moon underscored the imperative of establishing a balanced legal order that protects the rights of immigrants while promoting social integration and the nation’s sustainable development.

Lee Chang-won, a researcher at the Migration Research and Training Center, pointed out polices often lacked long-term integration strategies.

"Our immigration policies must be reimagined to include pathways for citizenship and comprehensive social involvement, rather than just economic stopgaps," Lee said.

Lee emphasized that South Korea’s immigration system heavily relies on employment visas, with the majority of these issued to "low-skilled" workers. Lee noted that roughly 85 percent of work visa holders filled "simple labor" roles, often on short-term, cyclical contracts.

While this system addresses immediate economic needs, Lee highlighted its failure to support community building and long-term integration, with many workers having no path to permanent residency or citizenship.

Of the approximately 180,000 permanent residents, some 60 percent are from the Korean diaspora, and 30 percent are marriage migrants, with only a small fraction earning residency through skills or entrepreneurship.

Kim Hyun-mee, a professor of cultural anthropology at Yonsei University, highlighted the gap between South Korea’s legal framework and its actual integration practices.

For instance, under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, South Korea declared a shift toward a "multiracial, multicultural society" in 2006, and the Foreign Resident Support Ordinance recognized foreigners as "residents" in 2008.

"However, despite these progressive legal strides, cultural and societal attitudes have not kept pace," Kim said.

Kim pointed to the prevailing "assimilation model" that South Korean society has adopted, which expects immigrants to swiftly adopt the Korean language and culture while maintaining a low profile.

Kim explained that this approach is increasingly seen as outdated internationally, and instead advocated for "fair integration," where both immigrants and locals mutually influence each other.

"Fair integration occurs when immigrants are viewed not just as laborers, but as partners who contribute to and influence the broader cultural tapestry," Kim said.

Kim highlighted the importance of increasing grassroots initiatives founded and run by immigrants, which showcase the potential for civic engagement and cultural exchange beyond traditional labor contributions.

For instance, she emphasized the need for more exchanges between immigrants and native residents through food and language sharing.

Furthermore, introducing the concept of "formative citizenship," Kim argued that South Korea currently fails to provide a pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.

Kim suggested using a points-based system like that of Australia, which allows immigrants to gain permanent residency through education and work experience. Implementing such a system would support immigrants in sectors like construction and shipbuilding, providing a clear path to citizenship and integration, Kim said.

At the moment, Korea's points-based residency visa is time limited, and heavily skewed toward young, high-earners and those with advanced degrees and people on non-professional work visas are explicitly excluded.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin, a lawyer for the public interest law center Duroo, called for a clear designation of a single agency responsible for overseeing immigration policies and for the establishment of integrated legislation that can uniformly address these complex matters.

She pointed out that South Korea currently has various fragmented laws related to immigration with different government agencies overseeing disparate issues.