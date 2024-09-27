[What to see] Gallery-hopping: From Korean abstract art pioneer to Urs Fischer

An installation view of “Malas Hierbas” at Peres Projects in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of “Malas Hierbas” at Peres Projects in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Take a stroll in downtown Seoul to check out some art amid the autumn breeze, works by emerging artists at Peres Projects near Songhyeon Yeollin Park, Korean pioneering abstract artist at PKM Gallery in Samcheong-dong and Swiss-born, US-based artist Urs Fischer at Jason Haam in Seongbuk-gu. Emerging artists at Peres Projects Peres Projects in Seoul is currently presenting exhibitions of British artist Rebecca Ackroyd and Danish artist Anton Munar. Ackroyd's “The Party Is A Woman” marks the fourth solo exhibition with the gallery while Munar’s “Malas Hierbas” is the artist’s first solo exhibition in Asia.

An installation view of “The Party Is A Woman” at Peres Projects (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of “The Party Is A Woman” at Peres Projects (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

There is an uncanny familiarity in Ackroyd’s pictorial universe, the strange feeling of recognizing something without really knowing what it is. Her paintings on canvas and drawings on paper show open or shut eyes, ripped tights, bruised skin and pieces of machinery dismantled and rebuilt into new architecture. The title of Munar’s exhibition, “Malas Hierbas,” implies an arbitrary hierarchy of worthiness in -- and perhaps even beyond -- the vegetal realm. Those semantics inspired the artist to reflect on what can be a biased perception of the world around us. The young artist’s works on canvas, paper and wood drawers as well as a video piece are shown along with some plants he encountered and cut while walking around the city of Seoul. The two exhibitions run through Oct. 27.

An installation view of "Yoo Youngkuk: Stand on the Golden Mean" at PKM Gallery in Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery) An installation view of "Yoo Youngkuk: Stand on the Golden Mean" at PKM Gallery in Seoul (Courtesy of the gallery)

Yoo Young-kuk's unveiled paintings at PKM Gallery Pioneering abstract artist Yoo Young-kuk’s 34 oil paintings from the 1950s to the 1980s, including some shown to the public for the first time, are on display through Oct. 10 at PKM Gallery. A first-generation Korean abstract painter who studied painting in Tokyo, he developed his artistic style by merging traditional Korean perspectives on nature with modern abstract art. His paintings are known to feature the so-called “golden mean,” referring to a state of balance or desirable middle between two extremes.

An installation view of “Feelings” at Jason Haam (Courtesy of the gallery) An installation view of “Feelings” at Jason Haam (Courtesy of the gallery)