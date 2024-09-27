Home

Trade ministers of S. Korea, China hold talks in Beijing

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 21:00

South Korean Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo attends the 12th the 12th East Asia Summit (EAS) Economic Ministers' Meeting, held in Laos on Sept. 21. (Yonhap)

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo met his Chinese counterpart and agreed to begin talks on services and investment under a bilateral trade deal this year, officials said Friday.

The meeting between Cheong and Wang Shouwen, China's international trade representative, was held in Beijing earlier in the day, Seoul's trade ministry said.

Seoul and Beijing implemented their bilateral FTA in December 2015 and held their first follow-up meeting in 2018 to broaden cooperation in the investment and service sectors.

The two countries agreed to hold an investment cooperation committee meeting in Beijing to provide a stable and predictable business environment for companies as well, the ministry said.

