AmCham reaffirms Korea-US partnership in Washington

US Senior Official for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ambassador Matthew Murray (center) and American Chamber of Commerce Chairman and CEO James Kim (right) speak during the Washington Door Knock meeting hosted by AmCham on Sept. 9-12 in Washington DC. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Friday it has completed the five-day business trip to Washington DC held earlier this month, reasserting Korea-US economic partnership.

The AmCham delegation comprising senior executives from key member companies, such as LG Energy Solution and Posco Holdings, met with US senators and representatives from 12 states and 10 US government organizations including the White House National Economic Council (NEC) and the Office of the Vice President.

Throughout the “Washington Door Knock” program, the delegation covered a series of agendas -- regional peace and security, strategic competition and supply chain resilience, and advancing Korea as a leading business hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event included meetings with Rep. Andy Kim, Matthew Murray, a senior official for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation at the US Department of State, and Jed Royal, principal deputy assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs at the US Department of Defense.

AmCham also discussed bilateral economic and trade issues with Rep. Rick Larsen, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. Charles Grassley, Rep. Ami Bera, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and members of the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee.

Meetings with Sen. Jon Ossoff, the office of Sen. Marco Rubio and other congressional offices centered on the Korea-US free trade agreements and the need for regulatory harmonization.

High-level engagements included breakfast sessions attended by Heritage Foundation Director Jeff Smith, John Hamre, president and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea chair at the CSIS, as well as sessions with the NEC, the Office of the Vice President and the Bureau of Industry & Security.

“Given that our visit took place just a few weeks before the US (presidential) elections and during the second presidential debate, we were able to gauge the current (political) sentiments,” said AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim. “A clear takeaway from our meetings was ... that US-Korea relations will remain vital, regardless of the election outcome. South Korea's growing influence in the Asia Pacific region and beyond is being recognized by key policymakers in the US.”

Through its annual “Door Knock” programs, AmCham said it will continue to be a bridge between Korean and US governments and companies and cement bilateral cooperation.