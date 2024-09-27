Only 143 juvenile sex offenders sent to youth correction centers in 2023: data

Most Popular
-
1
NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
-
2
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more
-
3
[Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
4
[Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
5
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
6
Panel decision put prosecution in dilemma over Dior bag case
-
7
Host of Miss Korea apologizes for 'inappropriate question' about deepfake
-
8
'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2': faster and ready to confront past
-
9
2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economy
-
10
Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards
Only 143 juvenile sex offenders sent to youth correction centers in 2023: dataBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 10:50
Only 143 out of about 3,000 juvenile offenders found guilty of sexual crimes last year were sent to youth correction facilities, with a majority of them getting lighter punishment, Supreme Court data showed Friday.
According to the Supreme Court's 2024 judicial almanac, a total of 3,701 teenagers were tried for sexual offenses last year and 2,963 of them were found liable for their crimes and given "protective dispositions" designed for reformation.
Of those found guilty, only 4.8 percent, or 143, were sent to youth detention centers, while 1,794 people, or 60.5 percent, received lighter punishments, such as entrusting them to guardians, taking treatment courses, and engaging in social volunteer work.
Juvenile offenders younger than 19 can be criminally indicted or their cases can be sent to juvenile departments of regional or family courts that can sentence them to community service, protective probation or youth correctional facilities.
These punishments leave no criminal records. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
Korea to face another massive shortfall in tax revenue
-
Korea Inc. to invest W65tr in AI in 4 years