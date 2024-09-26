[New in Town] Yeongdong Garden’s squash stew a filling choice for office workers

For many office workers, one worry will never go away until their final working day: What should I have for lunch?

In a bustling Samseong-dong area in southeastern Seoul, there are various food alleys behind Samseong Station on Subway Line No. 2 and Bongeunsa Station on Subway Line No. 9.

From Korean barbeque to Japanese restaurants with sushi counters and grab-and-go sandwich shops, the area boasts varied offerings. But when it comes to filling and healthy Korean meals, they are hard to find. Adding to the difficulty is that not many places have options for solo diners.

At Yeongdong Garden, a newly opened Korean restaurant located near Coex, one will find unique gukbap dishes. Gukbap, rice in steaming hot soup, ranks high in office workers' lunch choices for its deep, rich taste. The broth, typically made by simmering beef or pork bones for hours, goes well with various toppings such as meat and veggies that make for a flavorful, hearty one-dish meal.