LG Twins breaks KBO single-season attendance record

The LG Twins won their final home game of the regular season behind a three-hit performance from catcher Lee Joo-heon in his first career start. LG won 6-3 at home against the Kiwoom Heroes of the 2024 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League on Saturday at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The defending South Korean baseball champions LG Twins broke the single-season attendance record Thursday.

The Twins drew 21,593 fans for their home game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Thursday. With that, the Twins reached 1,397,499 fans for the season, surpassing the previous record of 1,380,018 fans drawn by the Lotte Giants in 2009.

The Twins lead the 10-team Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in attendance this season. They are one of six teams to have attracted over a million fans this season.

The KBO has shattered the previous single-season record of 8.4 million fans. The league eclipsed that mark on Aug. 18 and then surpassed the 10 million mark on Sept. 15.

In 2023, the Twins won their first Korean Series title in 29 years. This year, they locked down the third seed for the postseason and advanced directly to the first round of the postseason.

They will try to become the first KBO club to repeat as Korean Series champions since the 2015-2016 Doosan Bears. (Yonhap)