LG Twins breaks KBO single-season attendance record

Most Popular
-
1
NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
-
2
[Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
3
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more
-
4
[Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
5
Panel decision put prosecution in dilemma over Dior bag case
-
6
2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economy
-
7
'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2': faster and ready to confront past
-
8
Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards
-
9
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
10
[Graphic News] World produces 52m tons of plastic pollution annually: study
LG Twins breaks KBO single-season attendance recordBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 22:32
The defending South Korean baseball champions LG Twins broke the single-season attendance record Thursday.
The Twins drew 21,593 fans for their home game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Thursday. With that, the Twins reached 1,397,499 fans for the season, surpassing the previous record of 1,380,018 fans drawn by the Lotte Giants in 2009.
The Twins lead the 10-team Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in attendance this season. They are one of six teams to have attracted over a million fans this season.
The KBO has shattered the previous single-season record of 8.4 million fans. The league eclipsed that mark on Aug. 18 and then surpassed the 10 million mark on Sept. 15.
In 2023, the Twins won their first Korean Series title in 29 years. This year, they locked down the third seed for the postseason and advanced directly to the first round of the postseason.
They will try to become the first KBO club to repeat as Korean Series champions since the 2015-2016 Doosan Bears. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
Korea to face another massive shortfall in tax revenue
-
Korea Inc. to invest W65tr in AI in 4 years