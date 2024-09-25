Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO

    NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force

    [Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
  3. 3

    Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond

    Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
  4. 4

    Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs

    Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
  5. 5

    An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?

    An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?
  1. 6

    Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years

    Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years
  2. 7

    [Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant

    [Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
  3. 8

    College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more

    College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more
  4. 9

    KFA Chair denies unfair hiring of national coach

    KFA Chair denies unfair hiring of national coach
  5. 10

    [Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India

    [Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Beer gains ground as whiskey and wine imports decline

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

The imported liquor market in South Korea is undergoing rapid changes. Wine and whiskey, which had gained popularity during the trends of drinking alone or at home, are seeing a decline, while beer is making a resurgence. Analysts suggest that the market, which experienced significant fluctuations due to external factors like COVID-19, is now entering a period of adjustment.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, whiskey imports fell 21 percent year-on-year to 6,624 tons in the second quarter of this year, while wine imports dropped 15 percent from 15,477 tons to 13,143 tons. In contrast, beer imports increased by 7 percent, from 56,966 tons to 61,237 tons. This marks the first time in three years that beer imports have surpassed 60,000 tons in the second quarter since 2021.

The decline in premium alcohol imports reflects a market correction after the height of the pandemic, influenced by the easing of social distancing measures and the rise of digital self-service ordering practices.

More from Headlines