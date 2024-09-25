[Graphic News] Beer gains ground as whiskey and wine imports decline

The imported liquor market in South Korea is undergoing rapid changes. Wine and whiskey, which had gained popularity during the trends of drinking alone or at home, are seeing a decline, while beer is making a resurgence. Analysts suggest that the market, which experienced significant fluctuations due to external factors like COVID-19, is now entering a period of adjustment.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, whiskey imports fell 21 percent year-on-year to 6,624 tons in the second quarter of this year, while wine imports dropped 15 percent from 15,477 tons to 13,143 tons. In contrast, beer imports increased by 7 percent, from 56,966 tons to 61,237 tons. This marks the first time in three years that beer imports have surpassed 60,000 tons in the second quarter since 2021.

The decline in premium alcohol imports reflects a market correction after the height of the pandemic, influenced by the easing of social distancing measures and the rise of digital self-service ordering practices.