Hyundai Motor showcases hydrogen tech at H2 MEET 2024

Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon (third from right) explores the company's booth at the H2 MEET 2024 exhibition held on Wednesday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon (third from right) explores the company's booth at the H2 MEET 2024 exhibition held on Wednesday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)

The H2 MEET 2024, a major global exhibition on hydrogen technology held in South Korea, kicked off Wednesday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to showcase the latest innovations in hydrogen technology, including key contributions from Hyundai Motor Group. This year’s exhibition runs for three days and is the largest in the event’s five-year history, bringing together 317 companies and organizations from 24 countries. “This is a great opportunity to showcase Korean innovation and drive global hydrogen collaborations. The government is fully behind these efforts, backing initiatives like clean hydrogen power development and broader adoption of hydrogen buses,” said Choi Nam-ho, second vice minister of trade, industry, and energy at the opening ceremony. Exhibitors are putting forward solutions that span the full spectrum of hydrogen applications. These include hydrogen-powered mobility, such as engines for tractors and cargo bikes, and technologies for clean hydrogen production, like water electrolysis and carbon capture. Also on display are advanced methods for storing and transporting hydrogen, from liquefied hydrogen tanks to specialized pipelines and refueling stations. The event also provides a platform for discussion and collaboration. Global hydrogen trends will be discussed at The Leaders Summit, and 12 nations -- including the US, Australia and Canada -- will present their hydrogen policies for the “Country Day” initiative. The H2 Innovation Award will recognize standout technologies and companies, while an Export Consultation program aims to help South Korean businesses expand into international markets.

Hyundai Motor Group's exhibition booth at H2 MEET 2024. (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Group's exhibition booth at H2 MEET 2024. (Hyundai Motor Group)