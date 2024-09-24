[Herald Review] Two misfits’ evolving friendship, chemistry spice up ‘Love in the Big City’

“Why it doesn’t make sense that we live together? I mean, the house price in Seoul is so damn expensive!”

In a conservative country like South Korea, it’s hard to imagine two friends -- man and woman -- living under the same roof. If that line were from a typical K-rom-com, the next scene would show two friends found in the same bed and falling in love, almost inevitably.

But in director Lee Eon-hie’s “Love in the Big City,” they get to know and understand each other better than anyone else -- even themselves.

One may mistake her movie as a mere rom-com just by looking at the poster where Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun) have huge smiles on, putting cheeks together.

But “Love in the Big City” tells more than that. It’s about society, people, emotions and identity.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same title by Park Sang-young, the movie follows two young, cynical and fun-loving Seoulites spanning 13 years of their evolving friendship, starting from 2010 during their college days, to when they become office workers.

Soaring rent is not the only reason why Heung-soo moves into Jae-hee’s house.

A young, daring woman Jae-hee, always at the center of gossip and rumors, keeps telling herself “I’m a free soul” -- only to protect herself against loneliness. Heung-soo, who has kept his gay identity a secret for life, is spotted by Jae-hee by chance at the back alley of Itaewon one night. Contrary to his worries, Jae-hee guards a secret and is there when he’s in trouble. As the two begin to rely on each other, they support each other in finding love in the prejudiced world.