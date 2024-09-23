'Shazam!' to bring multidisciplinary spectacle of dance, circus, visual magic

World-renowned French director and choreographer Philippe Decoufle, known as a pioneer of imaginative multidisciplinary performances, is returning to Korea with his masterpiece "Shazam!"

Since its 1998 premiere commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, "Shazam!" has been performed over 200 times at major theaters worldwide.

One of the iconic and steady hits of Decoufle's DCA Company, "Shazam!" is scheduled to be performed at the LG Arts Center from Oct. 25 to 27.