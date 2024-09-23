Home

'Shazam!' to bring multidisciplinary spectacle of dance, circus, visual magic

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 08:30

"Shazam!" (LG Arts Center)

World-renowned French director and choreographer Philippe Decoufle, known as a pioneer of imaginative multidisciplinary performances, is returning to Korea with his masterpiece "Shazam!"

Since its 1998 premiere commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, "Shazam!" has been performed over 200 times at major theaters worldwide.

One of the iconic and steady hits of Decoufle's DCA Company, "Shazam!" is scheduled to be performed at the LG Arts Center from Oct. 25 to 27.

"Shazam!" (LG Arts Center)

The performance begins in the theater lobby. Dancers, wearing large orange furry hats and dressed in colorful costumes, lead a parade while waving batons, followed by a live band playing drums and trumpets. As the lively procession moves into the theater, the audience will enter the peculiar world that Decoufle has created.

Throughout the 90-minute show, dancers perform acrobatic movements reminiscent of a circus, blending with visual effects involving mirrors and video projections, creating moments where reality and virtual images are intertwined.

Decoufle himself is set to take the stage in the opening, accompanied by Korean dancer Ye Hyo-seung, who will serve as both an interpreter and guest performer.

"Shazam!" (LG Arts Center)

"Shazam!" was previously performed in Korea in 1999 at the Seoul Arts Center. This performance is a restructured version, created in 2021 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Decoufle's DCA Company.

Decoufle is known for pursuing a multidisciplinary world that combines dance, theater, circus, mime, video, film, graphic design, architecture and fashion. He also served as the artistic director for the opening ceremony of the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

