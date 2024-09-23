[Graphic News] Google and Bing capture over 40% of Korean search engine market share

Google and Microsoft’s Bing are steadily gaining traction in the South Korean web search market, with their combined market share surpassing 40 percent, according to data from Internet Trend.

As of Aug. 9, Naver retained the top position with a 54.73 percent share, followed by Google at 37.2 percent and Bing at 3.6 percent. Bing recently overtook local portal Daum, which was at 3.33 percent, continuing its downward trend.

Google and Bing together now command 40.8 percent of the market, marking a steady increase from July’s 39.79 percent. Google’s share rose by 0.96 percentage points, while Bing saw a slight increase of 0.05 percentage points. In contrast, Naver’s share dipped by 0.85 percentage points.

Bing’s growth, particularly from 2.98 percent in June to 3.6 percent in August, is largely attributed to the introduction of AI-powered features.