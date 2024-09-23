[From the Scene] SKIET develops world’s most heat-resistant battery separator

Researchers at SK IE Technology assess battery separators in the lab at the company's R&D center in Daejeon. (SK Innovation)

DAEJEON -- “You shouldn’t be looking at your smartphones while you are walking around the (SK) R&D campus,” said Lee Su-hyun, group leader of the management support department at SK IE Technology, a battery materials subsidiary of SK Innovation, as he greeted a group of reporters at the SKIET Research and Development Center on Friday.

“We have this rule called SGR meaning Safety Gold Rule on this research site to discourage employees from looking at their smartphones while walking. You can answer calls but no text messaging or sending Kakaotalk messages on the move.”

Reemphasizing safety on SK’s Daejeon campus, a 30-kilometer-per-hour speed camera was installed at the entrance of the R&D facility. Lee explained that if the speed camera catches someone, that person’s supervisor would be notified and it would negatively affect their performance track record.

As much as safety was reiterated throughout the R&D campus with standing boards illustrating SGR, they echoed how SKIET has placed the utmost importance on the safety of its technology in the development of battery separators.

SKIET opened its R&D campus for the first time to press members as the company showcased the development of the world’s first high-heat-resistance separator that can handle up to 350 degrees Celsius to prevent fires in a lithium-ion battery.

SKIET has underscored developing technologies and registering over 300 patents across the world to secure the lead in the advancement of separators that can prevent short circuits, which could cause a fire or an explosion in an EV in case of a contingency.

“We are conducting assessments with a couple of clients (in terms of the 350-degrees-high-heat-resistance-separators),” said Kim Jin-woong, head of SKIET’s R&D center.

“And obviously, as the (newly-developed) separators’ heat resistance is a lot higher than that of the products in the market, we have been getting positive feedback from clients …in terms of cost, we have developed the technology that does not impact our initial raw costs as we can use the existing production lines to roll out the new separators and it enhances our marketability by a margin.”