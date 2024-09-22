[Photo News] Daewoo E&C, Sudop Praha join forces

Most Popular
[Photo News] Daewoo E&C, Sudop Praha join forcesBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 16:29
Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (center) participates in a business cooperation ceremony on Friday in the Czech Republic, with Martin Chrastil (right), CEO of Sudop Praha, and Cho Seung-il (left), executive director of Daewoo E&C's plant division. The partnership, established during South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol's visit with an economic delegation, focuses on designing and licensing temporary and auxiliary facilities for the new nuclear power plant project. Daewoo E&C reaffirmed its commitment to minimizing risks and strengthening local capabilities in the Czech Republic. (Daewoo E&C)
