  1. 1

    Hybe acquires US PR agency

  2. 2

    Yoon, Fiala seek wider range of cooperation beyond nuclear energy

  3. 3

    40% of Korea's workers who reported bullying faced retaliation: survey

  4. 4

    Over 82,000 Korean young people unemployed, not searching for job long-term

  5. 5

    600 evacuated as heavy rain floods roads, homes in southern regions

  1. 6

    S. Korea, Czech Republic to increase direct flights

  2. 7

    Seoul, Prague to team up throughout nuclear energy project delivery

  3. 8

    S. Korea to inject $37m in joint R&D projects with Czech Republic

  4. 9

    [Weekender] Young Koreans more open to Japanese cultural products

  5. 10

    Jeju's solo traveler-friendly spots offer solitude as well as camaraderie

지나쌤

[Photo News] Daewoo E&C, Sudop Praha join forces

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 16:29

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (center) participates in a business cooperation ceremony on Friday in the Czech Republic, with Martin Chrastil (right), CEO of Sudop Praha, and Cho Seung-il (left), executive director of Daewoo E&C's plant division. The partnership, established during South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol's visit with an economic delegation, focuses on designing and licensing temporary and auxiliary facilities for the new nuclear power plant project. Daewoo E&C reaffirmed its commitment to minimizing risks and strengthening local capabilities in the Czech Republic. (Daewoo E&C)

