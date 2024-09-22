[KH Explains] Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?

Precautionary signage instructing drivers to disconnect the charger and move their vehicle immediately after charging to prevent fires at an electric vehicle charging station in a Seoul underground parking lot. (Newsis) Precautionary signage instructing drivers to disconnect the charger and move their vehicle immediately after charging to prevent fires at an electric vehicle charging station in a Seoul underground parking lot. (Newsis)

Electric vehicle owners in South Korea’s crowded apartment complexes are beginning to feel like social outcasts. “In my apartment, EV users are sometimes treated like criminals,” said Lee Ho-deok, an EV owner living in a large apartment complex in Seoul’s Mapo district, when describing the tense atmosphere. In a city where over 85 percent of the population lives in multi-unit housing, apartment residents already contend with longstanding issues like noise between floors. But recently, EVs have become a new source of friction. EVs versus neighbors A Mercedes-Benz EV caused a major fire in the underground parking lot of a complex in Cheongna International City, Incheon, on Aug. 1. Since then, fears about the safety of EVs have swept Korea. “Stories of parking bans and threats against EV owners have become common, such as in KakaoTalk chat groups among apartment EV owners, where residents vent their frustrations and anxieties,” Lee said.

A sign blocks electric vehicles from accessing an underground parking facility in the Namdong district of Incheon, a prominent industrial and residential area. Incheon is a major metropolitan city located on the northwestern coast of South Korea, adjacent to the capital, Seoul. (Newsis) A sign blocks electric vehicles from accessing an underground parking facility in the Namdong district of Incheon, a prominent industrial and residential area. Incheon is a major metropolitan city located on the northwestern coast of South Korea, adjacent to the capital, Seoul. (Newsis)

A survey by the Korea Electric Vehicle User Association found that more than half of the 3,000 apartment complexes surveyed had experienced disputes over EVs. Non-EV owners are pushing for extreme measures, such as banning EVs from underground spaces entirely, while EV owners feel they are being unfairly targeted by what they see as irrational fears. Residents are taking matters into their own hands to ease fears about EV fires. An EV owner from an apartment complex in Seoul’s Gangseo district, who requested anonymity, contacted the local fire station and secured a commitment for EV fire drills at his apartment complex. The complex manager posted this information on public notice boards, which helped calm some concerns. “Obviously, this doesn’t solve the fire risk, but it’s something. It ultimately feels like a battle between those who believe in EVs as the future and those who don’t want to deal with them,” he said. Government’s push for smart-controlled EV chargers To address these growing concerns, the Korean government introduced a comprehensive safety management plan for EVs on Sept. 6. Among several proposed measures -- ranging from improved fire-fighting facilities in underground spaces to a new government battery certification system -- the rollout of smart EV chargers has received the most attention. The government plans to install 20,000 of these chargers by 2024, increasing to 70,000 by 2025. “We’re waiting for these smart chargers to be installed because, frankly, the situation with non-EV owners is getting unbearable. The Incheon fire didn’t even involve a car being charged, but if these chargers can help calm people down, we’ll take it,” said the EV owner in Gangseo.

A Level 2 charger equipped with a Power Line Communication module is being used to demonstrate overcharge protection and fire prevention measures, funded by a South Korean government initiative. (Newsis) A Level 2 charger equipped with a Power Line Communication module is being used to demonstrate overcharge protection and fire prevention measures, funded by a South Korean government initiative. (Newsis)