3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern N. Korea: KMA

Most Popular
-
1
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
2
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
3
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
4
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
5
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
6
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
7
Samsung under pressure after Intel's foundry spin-off: analysts
-
8
[Off the Pages] German bestseller gets new twist in ‘Snow White Must Die -- Black Out’
-
9
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
10
4th case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. Korea
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern N. Korea: KMABy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 21:38
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck North Korea's northwestern province bordering China on Thursday, which is believed to be a natural one, the South Korean weather agency said.
The quake struck an area 7 kilometers northeast-east of Ryongrim in Jagang Province, at 7:41 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 40.54 degrees north and a longitude of 126.75 degrees east, the KMA said.
The quake is believed to have occurred naturally, it added.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
Samsung under pressure after Intel's foundry spin-off: analysts
-
Heavy rain to fall nationwide over weekend, but warmer fall expected