FM Cho to attend UN General Assembly in New York next week

Most Popular
-
1
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
2
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
3
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
4
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
5
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
6
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
7
[Off the Pages] German bestseller gets new twist in ‘Snow White Must Die -- Black Out’
-
8
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
9
4th case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. Korea
-
10
Samsung under pressure after Intel's foundry spin-off: analysts
FM Cho to attend UN General Assembly in New York next weekBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 19:18
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will fly to New York next week to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to discuss key international issues and highlight South Korea's efforts toward sustainable peace, his office said Thursday.
During the six-day visit starting Monday, Cho will deliver a keynote speech at the general debate of the high-level gathering to reaffirm South Korea's commitment to ensuring global peace and prosperity, foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.
Cho will also attend the general debate session of the U.N. Security Council and the ministerial conference of the UN Peacebuilding Committee.
Cho will also attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 member states and a separate gathering of MIKTA members, consisting of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, to discuss cooperation among middle-power nations.
Cho will be present at the Minerals Security Partnership meeting to give a speech highlighting the need for stronger cooperation in the supply of critical minerals, such as lithium and nickel.
Cho also plans to use the UN sessions to seek the international community's support for the new unification vision unveiled by President Yoon Suk Yeol last month, Lee said.
The new doctrine calls for expanding North Koreans' access to outside information and proposes opening an official dialogue channel between the two Koreas to discuss any issues.
Arrangements are being made for Cho's bilateral talks with his counterparts of other countries on the sidelines of the UN sessions, Lee added, without giving further details. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
Samsung under pressure after Intel's foundry spin-off: analysts
-
Heavy rain to fall nationwide over weekend, but warmer fall expected