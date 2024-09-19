[New on the scene] ‘House of the Seasons’ delves into love, hatred and generational differences

For “House of the Seasons” director Oh Jung-min, a family is like tofu.

“The process of making tofu is quite arduous. You have to soak beans for a long time, boil them, grind them and filter until they become softer, but only a small amount of tofu is made at the end. Plus, you have to be careful not to put too much salt,” director Oh told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Sept. 12.

The 35-year-old director said that’s why he made the characters in his debut feature film “House of the Seasons” make tofu as the family business.

The movie begins with the family’s women -- grandma, daughter, daughter-in-law, granddaughter -- making traditional Korean pancakes in a steamy living room, preparing for the annual ancestral rite. In another room, men are playing Korean card games. It is only when Sung-jin (Kang Seung-ho), the grandson, arrives that the grandma (Son Suk) finally turns on the air conditioner.

As Sung-jin declares that he won’t succeed the family business, the generational gap and differences between family members become crystal clear -- the youngest daughter has moved to Vietnam, which her dad detests as a communist country; Sung-jin’s dad, the eldest son, still resents his father for his unwillingness to give him the business; an aunt is a devoted Christian despite her parents preparing food to put on the ancestral rite table their entire lives.