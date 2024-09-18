[Off the Pages] German bestseller gets new twist in ‘Snow White Must Die -- Black Out’

English edition of "Snow White Must Die" and Korean drama production "Snow White Must Die -- Black Out" (Minotaur, MBC) English edition of "Snow White Must Die" and Korean drama production "Snow White Must Die -- Black Out" (Minotaur, MBC)

German mystery crime writer Nele Neuhaus’ 2010 international bestseller “Snow White Must Die” is getting a fresh take as the Korean drama series “Snow White Must Die -- Black Out,” kicked off Aug. 16. The fourth installment of Neuhaus’ series set in the Taunus region near Frankfurt sold more than 3.5 million copies globally and had its German TV adaptation in 2013. Now just five episodes away from its finale, the MBC series is gaining momentum with its latest episode recording a viewership rating of 6.5 percent, marking five consecutive weeks of rising ratings. In particular, for director Byun Young-joo, the project marks her drama series debut, coming 12 years after her critically acclaimed film “Helpless” (2012), starring Kim Min-hee and the late Lee Sun-kyun.

From left, director Byun Young-joo, actors Bae Jong-ok, Ko Bo-gyeol, Byun Yo-han, Go Jun, Kim Bo-ra and Jo Jae-yoon pose for photos after a press conference on Aug. 14. (MBC) From left, director Byun Young-joo, actors Bae Jong-ok, Ko Bo-gyeol, Byun Yo-han, Go Jun, Kim Bo-ra and Jo Jae-yoon pose for photos after a press conference on Aug. 14. (MBC)

“When I read the script, I found it to be a well-crafted thriller, faithful to the essence of the original but also distinct in its own right,” Byun said during a press event on Aug. 14. “When I chose the script it wasn’t about making it more ‘Korean,’ but asking, ‘Is the story still unique?’ And that distinctiveness stood out to me.” The central plot remains intact -- a reverse crime thriller centered on a young man accused of two murders. Eleven years earlier, two 17-year-old girls disappeared without a trace from their village. Convicted based solely on circumstantial evidence, 20-year-old Tobias was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Now, having served his time, he has returned to his hometown seeking to uncover the truth but what lingers in the town is the resentment of those who refuse to forgive him. And Tobias still has no memory of what he did.

From left, Byun Yo-han, Go Jun, Ko Bo-gyeol and Kim Bo-ra star in the Korean drama production "Snow White Must Die -- Black Out." (MBC) From left, Byun Yo-han, Go Jun, Ko Bo-gyeol and Kim Bo-ra star in the Korean drama production "Snow White Must Die -- Black Out." (MBC)

Byun Yo-han’s character gets heroic personality The series' biggest departure from the original novel lies in the character portrayals, with the adaptation taking bold liberties. One of the most significant changes is the transformation of Neuhaus' detective duo, Pia Kirchhoff and Oliver von Bodenstein, into a single character. Detective Noh Sang-chul (played by Go Jun) starkly contrasts the composed and logical Bodenstein. Noh is portrayed as a hot-tempered, aggressive figure, demoted to the fictional town of Mucheon after being involved in an excessive use of force in Seoul. Meanwhile, Kirchhoff -- another pivotal character in the Taunus series -- has been omitted entirely. The two-track narrative of the detectives and Tobias-Amelie has been streamlined to focus on the joint investigation by Noh and Tobias’ counterpart in the Korean series, Jung-woo, portrayed by Byun Yo-han.