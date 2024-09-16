Yoon encourages police officers, firefighters on duty during Chuseok holiday

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) encourages police officers who are on duty during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, as he visited Gwanak Police Station in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday visited police and fire stations to encourage police officers and firefighters who are working for public safety during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, his office said.

Yoon visited Gwanak Police Station and Gangseo Fire Station in Seoul, where he was briefed on the situation on officers on duty during the holiday and expressed his thanks for their hard work, according to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon.

Yoon said since he took office, he has stressed that public officials in uniform, such as those in the military, police officers and firefighters, are the backbone of the nation, given their devotion to country.

"We will not just demand unconditional loyalty from heroes in uniform, but support them with reasonable rewards and do our best to help bolster their capabilities of investigation with scientific methods," Yoon said at the police station.

In a meeting with firefighters, Yoon also asked them to care for their own safety during operations to put out fires. (Yonhap)