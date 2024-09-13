Most Popular
Pledis Entertainment partners with Jeju Island to produce ‘K-Pop Jeju Content’By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 16:14
Pledis Entertainment and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Friday announced a partnership to produce K-pop content featuring the island’s unique features.
Pledis, a subsidiary of entertainment giant Hybe, and Jeju Island held a signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding at Hybe’s Yongsan headquarters to promote K-pop content related to Jeju.
Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye, Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun, and other representatives from both sides attended the ceremony.
Pledis Entertainment manages a diverse roster of artists, including Seventeen, Hwang Min-hyun, fromis_9, and TWS.
Pledis and Jeju Island plan to collaborate on revitalizing Jeju’s tourism industry and creating K-pop content that highlights Jeju’s appeal, while also enhancing the brand value of both Jeju and Pledis. Through this partnership, they aim to promote Jeju Island through K-pop performances and content, with plans to further expand the K-pop industry on the island.
Pledis stated that they hope this collaboration will bring a "win-win" effect by introducing K-pop content to tourists visiting Jeju and showcasing the island’s diverse attractions and culture to K-pop fans.
Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun added, "This agreement not only provides an efficient solution for attracting domestic and international tourists, but it also marks a new milestone in Jeju’s cultural tourism. We will closely cooperate with Pledis to elevate both Jeju’s and Pledis' brand value."
