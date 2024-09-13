Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  2. 2

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
  3. 3

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
  4. 4

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?
  5. 5

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey
  1. 6

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
  2. 7

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges
  3. 8

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
  4. 9

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
  5. 10

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?
피터빈트

Pledis Entertainment partners with Jeju Island to produce ‘K-Pop Jeju Content’

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 16:14

    • Link copied

Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun (left) and Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye pose for a photo at the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, Friday. (Jeju Special Self-Governing Province) Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun (left) and Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye pose for a photo at the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, Friday. (Jeju Special Self-Governing Province)

Pledis Entertainment and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Friday announced a partnership to produce K-pop content featuring the island’s unique features.

Pledis, a subsidiary of entertainment giant Hybe, and Jeju Island held a signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding at Hybe’s Yongsan headquarters to promote K-pop content related to Jeju.

Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye, Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun, and other representatives from both sides attended the ceremony.

Pledis Entertainment manages a diverse roster of artists, including Seventeen, Hwang Min-hyun, fromis_9, and TWS.

Pledis and Jeju Island plan to collaborate on revitalizing Jeju’s tourism industry and creating K-pop content that highlights Jeju’s appeal, while also enhancing the brand value of both Jeju and Pledis. Through this partnership, they aim to promote Jeju Island through K-pop performances and content, with plans to further expand the K-pop industry on the island.

Pledis stated that they hope this collaboration will bring a "win-win" effect by introducing K-pop content to tourists visiting Jeju and showcasing the island’s diverse attractions and culture to K-pop fans.

Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun added, "This agreement not only provides an efficient solution for attracting domestic and international tourists, but it also marks a new milestone in Jeju’s cultural tourism. We will closely cooperate with Pledis to elevate both Jeju’s and Pledis' brand value."

More from Headlines