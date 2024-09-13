Pledis Entertainment partners with Jeju Island to produce ‘K-Pop Jeju Content’

Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun (left) and Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye pose for a photo at the Hybe headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, Friday. (Jeju Special Self-Governing Province)

Pledis Entertainment and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Friday announced a partnership to produce K-pop content featuring the island’s unique features.

Pledis, a subsidiary of entertainment giant Hybe, and Jeju Island held a signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding at Hybe’s Yongsan headquarters to promote K-pop content related to Jeju.

Pledis CEO Lee Da-hye, Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun, and other representatives from both sides attended the ceremony.

Pledis Entertainment manages a diverse roster of artists, including Seventeen, Hwang Min-hyun, fromis_9, and TWS.

Pledis and Jeju Island plan to collaborate on revitalizing Jeju’s tourism industry and creating K-pop content that highlights Jeju’s appeal, while also enhancing the brand value of both Jeju and Pledis. Through this partnership, they aim to promote Jeju Island through K-pop performances and content, with plans to further expand the K-pop industry on the island.

Pledis stated that they hope this collaboration will bring a "win-win" effect by introducing K-pop content to tourists visiting Jeju and showcasing the island’s diverse attractions and culture to K-pop fans.

Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun added, "This agreement not only provides an efficient solution for attracting domestic and international tourists, but it also marks a new milestone in Jeju’s cultural tourism. We will closely cooperate with Pledis to elevate both Jeju’s and Pledis' brand value."