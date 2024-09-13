[Latest Read] 'Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat' breezes connection, solidarity

Most Popular
[Latest Read] 'Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat' breezes connection, solidarityBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 15:30
Mira, a resident of Yeonnam-dong living with her daughter, Nahee, and her husband, Woochul, finds herself at a crossroads. Despite her past success, her reality feels bleak as she struggles to find work amid all her concerns about her daughter and financial worries. When her old washing machine breaks down, she turns to a nearby laundromat, only to discover an unexpected source of solace.
Amid the hum of machines, Mira spots an olive-green diary left on a table. At first, she wasn’t particularly curious, but a line caught her eye: Goodbye, spring. At that moment, something welled up inside her. Picking up the ballpoint pen on the table, Mira wrote: I don’t want to keep going. Why is life so hard?
When Mira poured out her thoughts, she didn’t expect anyone to respond. But Old Jang left her a message, and gradually, the diary began to bring the locals together, weaving a tapestry of breezy human connection within its pages.
Set in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood near Hongdae, one of the trendiest areas in Seoul, Kim Ji-yun’s debut novel, “Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat” was published in English in the UK in August. (The book will be released in January 2025 in the US.)
Kim said a simple evening stroll sparked the idea for what she felt would be the perfect backdrop for a heartwarming story.
"One evening, I was walking down the street and saw this warm yellow light shining from a laundromat window. It was so pretty and inviting, and the air had this wonderful fresh smell. That’s when I thought, ‘This would be the perfect setting for a story,’” said Kim in an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 29.
As a long-time resident of Yeonnam-dong, Kim has witnessed her neighborhood transform from a quiet residential area into a bustling tourist hub.
"It was sad to see all the houses turned into cafes or shops. It gave me a real sense of loss. The places I had known so well were disappearing,” she said. “So I wanted to write about the people who stayed, who have kept this neighborhood as their home despite all the changes."
Bringing analog connection through shared diary
Kim’s omnibus narrative intertwines the lives of her characters -- all grappling with their own trials. From young musicians struggling to make ends meet, a lonely elderly man to victims of dating violence, the characters face challenges of loneliness, financial hardship and the pursuit of dreams. One by one, customers start jotting down candid diary entries, opening up their hearts and inviting acts of kindness from neighbors.
“Writing the responses in the diary was the most challenging part,” Kim said. “I kept thinking, ‘How can I write something that truly comforts them? How can I offer sincere comfort?’ At times, it felt like I had no right to do so, and sometimes it felt like a huge responsibility.”
Yet, her heartfelt writing has resonated with readers both at home and abroad. The book, first serialized on Millie's Library, one of Korea's largest e-book subscription platforms, garnered rave reviews, leading to its paperback release in 2023. It is now set to be published in over 15 countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam, with a musical adaptation premiering in Daehangno earlier in June this year.
Humanity, solidarity
“With COVID-19 and the pandemic, there has been so much isolation. And we have seen a lot of the negative aspects of anonymity on the internet. But I wanted to bring in some positive sides of anonymity as well," Kim said.
The episodic structure of the novel builds towards a collective moment of solidarity, as the characters come together to unravel the diary’s mysteries.
“I wanted to show that even those going through tough times -- those who’ve lost their jobs, suffer from depression or have been victims of abuse -- can find strength and become heroes in their own way,” Kim said. “You don’t need to be strong or exceptional to help others. A small act of courage can make a difference.”
Kim shared that one review of her book that it “recharged their faith in humanity,” has stayed with her.
“Although society is and becoming more and more individualized, I think we still want the analog connection in real life. I’m glad my readers found a kind of warmth through these connections in the book.”
“I write because I love writing and it’s fun for me,” Kim added. “But when the readers turn the last page of this book, I hope it feels like they’ve opened a window in their heart. or should I say, like they can take a breath and feel a little lighter.”
For her second novel, “See You Again” (2024), Kim worked on what she could do best, another healing omnibus following an ensemble cast. This time the story centers around a small dosirak eatery in Hyehwa-dong, where a woman affectionately known as the “Hyehwa-dong Grandma” helps people heal over hearty meals.
Kim is now working on her third novel.
“I think the most precious things in life can't be seen with the eyes,” Kim said. “But that’s what I'm striving to write about -- the things we can’t see, but that matter most.”
---
In this series, The Korea Herald introduces Korean literature through translated works, offering interviews with authors or translators as well as reviews, inviting readers to explore the vibrant literary landscape of Korea. -- Ed.
---
“Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat”
written by Kim Ji-yun, translated by Shanna Tan
MacLehose Press, August 2024 (UK)
Pegasus Books, January 2025 (US)
