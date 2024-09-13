[Latest Read] 'Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat' breezes connection, solidarity

Kim Ji-yun (Courtesy of the author) Kim Ji-yun (Courtesy of the author)

Mira, a resident of Yeonnam-dong living with her daughter, Nahee, and her husband, Woochul, finds herself at a crossroads. Despite her past success, her reality feels bleak as she struggles to find work amid all her concerns about her daughter and financial worries. When her old washing machine breaks down, she turns to a nearby laundromat, only to discover an unexpected source of solace. Amid the hum of machines, Mira spots an olive-green diary left on a table. At first, she wasn’t particularly curious, but a line caught her eye: Goodbye, spring. At that moment, something welled up inside her. Picking up the ballpoint pen on the table, Mira wrote: I don’t want to keep going. Why is life so hard? When Mira poured out her thoughts, she didn’t expect anyone to respond. But Old Jang left her a message, and gradually, the diary began to bring the locals together, weaving a tapestry of breezy human connection within its pages.

English editions of “Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat” by Kim Ji-yun, translated by Shanna Tan (MacLehose Press, Pegasus Books) English editions of “Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat” by Kim Ji-yun, translated by Shanna Tan (MacLehose Press, Pegasus Books)

Set in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood near Hongdae, one of the trendiest areas in Seoul, Kim Ji-yun’s debut novel, “Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat” was published in English in the UK in August. (The book will be released in January 2025 in the US.) Kim said a simple evening stroll sparked the idea for what she felt would be the perfect backdrop for a heartwarming story. "One evening, I was walking down the street and saw this warm yellow light shining from a laundromat window. It was so pretty and inviting, and the air had this wonderful fresh smell. That’s when I thought, ‘This would be the perfect setting for a story,’” said Kim in an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 29. As a long-time resident of Yeonnam-dong, Kim has witnessed her neighborhood transform from a quiet residential area into a bustling tourist hub. "It was sad to see all the houses turned into cafes or shops. It gave me a real sense of loss. The places I had known so well were disappearing,” she said. “So I wanted to write about the people who stayed, who have kept this neighborhood as their home despite all the changes."

(From left) The Italian, German and Vietnamese editions of "Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat" (Nord, Limes Verlag and Phuc Minh) (From left) The Italian, German and Vietnamese editions of "Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat" (Nord, Limes Verlag and Phuc Minh)