Seoul’s western districts to entertain book lovers

Families and friends participate in a quiz show of 2023 Guro Book Festival. (Guro-gu)

Guro-gu, a district in western Seoul, will beckon reading enthusiasts with a book festival at Anyangcheon Stream’s water park from Sept. 28 to 29.

The 12th edition of Guro Book Festival, titled “Humanism 2.0,” will offer hands-on activities and an exhibition, hosted by the district-based libraries and Guro Cultural Center.

Starting with a quiz at 11 a.m. on the opening day, the book lovers of all ages can enjoy live-drawing performance, mime show, poetry recitation and more.

Kim Kyung-il, a psychology professor at Ajou University, will hold a lecture on the importance and value of human in the AI era.

The outdoor library will become available to the public on Sept. 29.