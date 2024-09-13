Seoul’s western districts to entertain book lovers

Most Popular
-
6
Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
-
7
Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges
-
8
What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
-
9
Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
-
10
Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?
Seoul’s western districts to entertain book loversBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 14:41
Guro-gu, a district in western Seoul, will beckon reading enthusiasts with a book festival at Anyangcheon Stream’s water park from Sept. 28 to 29.
The 12th edition of Guro Book Festival, titled “Humanism 2.0,” will offer hands-on activities and an exhibition, hosted by the district-based libraries and Guro Cultural Center.
Starting with a quiz at 11 a.m. on the opening day, the book lovers of all ages can enjoy live-drawing performance, mime show, poetry recitation and more.
Kim Kyung-il, a psychology professor at Ajou University, will hold a lecture on the importance and value of human in the AI era.
The outdoor library will become available to the public on Sept. 29.
Meanwhile, Gangseo-gu’s Book Festival, which started earlier this month, will run through Sept. 30.
A total of eight libraries in Gangseo-gu -- another district in western Seoul -- present different programs to get families and friends into autumn reading.
Acclaimed Korean author Kim Young-ha is scheduled to meet readers at Gangseo-gu Deungbit Library on Sept. 28.
His 90-minute talk concert aside, the library will display Kim’s books, entertain visitors with a magic show and caricature session as well.
More child-friendly programs are offered at Gilkkot Children’s Library in northern Gangseo-gu.
The library promotes book donation and exchange among the visitors, according to the district.
Children can not only enjoy book reading, but also make their own book stands, non-woven bags, enjoy a magic show, play outdoor activities like hoopla and “biseokchigi,” a land of conquest game.
Gomdalle Culture and Welfare Center turns itself into an outdoor, book-themed playground where the visitors can freely read books, play board games, make bookmarks and more, on Sept. 29.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
Military removes over 1,300 Chinese-made security cameras
-
W4.24m Chuseok bonuses for lawmakers, but 40% of workers get none