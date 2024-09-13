Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  2. 2

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
  3. 3

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
  4. 4

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?
  5. 5

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey
  1. 6

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
  2. 7

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges
  3. 8

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
  4. 9

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
  5. 10

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?
소아쌤

Seoul’s western districts to entertain book lovers

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 14:41

    • Link copied

Families and friends participate in a quiz show of 2023 Guro Book Festival. (Guro-gu) Families and friends participate in a quiz show of 2023 Guro Book Festival. (Guro-gu)

Guro-gu, a district in western Seoul, will beckon reading enthusiasts with a book festival at Anyangcheon Stream’s water park from Sept. 28 to 29.

The 12th edition of Guro Book Festival, titled “Humanism 2.0,” will offer hands-on activities and an exhibition, hosted by the district-based libraries and Guro Cultural Center.

Starting with a quiz at 11 a.m. on the opening day, the book lovers of all ages can enjoy live-drawing performance, mime show, poetry recitation and more.

Kim Kyung-il, a psychology professor at Ajou University, will hold a lecture on the importance and value of human in the AI era.

The outdoor library will become available to the public on Sept. 29.

Books are displayed at 2023 Guro Book Festival. (Guro-gu) Books are displayed at 2023 Guro Book Festival. (Guro-gu)

Meanwhile, Gangseo-gu’s Book Festival, which started earlier this month, will run through Sept. 30.

A total of eight libraries in Gangseo-gu -- another district in western Seoul -- present different programs to get families and friends into autumn reading.

Acclaimed Korean author Kim Young-ha is scheduled to meet readers at Gangseo-gu Deungbit Library on Sept. 28.

His 90-minute talk concert aside, the library will display Kim’s books, entertain visitors with a magic show and caricature session as well.

More child-friendly programs are offered at Gilkkot Children’s Library in northern Gangseo-gu.

The library promotes book donation and exchange among the visitors, according to the district.

Children can not only enjoy book reading, but also make their own book stands, non-woven bags, enjoy a magic show, play outdoor activities like hoopla and “biseokchigi,” a land of conquest game.

Gomdalle Culture and Welfare Center turns itself into an outdoor, book-themed playground where the visitors can freely read books, play board games, make bookmarks and more, on Sept. 29.

More from Headlines