S. Korea to provide $2 m to typhoon-hit Vietnam

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 11:07

People push an inflatable boat through the flood waters in a street of Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi that brought heavy rain and flooded northern Vietnam (EPA-Yonhap) People push an inflatable boat through the flood waters in a street of Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi that brought heavy rain and flooded northern Vietnam (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korea will provide Vietnam with $2 million in humanitarian assistance to help cope with the aftermath of a strong typhoon that killed more than 150 people, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The government hopes that the provision will help with the recovery efforts and help the affected residents be able to quickly return to their daily lives, the ministry said in a release.

Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful typhoon this year, swept through the northern part of Vietnam, bringing heavy rain and flooding streets and villages for days. The typhoon has left 152 people dead so far and 140 others missing.

