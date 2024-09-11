[AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?

In South Korea, speed is key. What needs to be done quickly? Virtually everything.

As encapsulated in the running joke that “ppalli ppalli” -- where "ppalli" translates to "quickly" or "hurry up" in Korean -- is one of the first Korean phrases that visitors pick up here, Koreans tend to display minimal tolerance for delays.

“Being quick is considered to be efficient, at least in my workplace,” Song Min-jae shared, a Seoul resident in his early 30s. “But this quickness isn’t just limited to my work life. It permeates every aspect of my life.”

Quick-tempo living

Notable manifestations of Korea's tendency to do things hastily include the common habit of pressing the button to close the doors in elevators as soon as one enters, or repeatedly refreshing slowly loading web pages.

It is also typical to see people rushing up escalators or walking briskly on moving walkways, to the point where stopping could disrupt the flow of commuters. On buses, passengers often stand to prepare to disembark even before the bus comes to a stop.

Park, a Seoul-based graduate student in her 20s, embodies the belief that time is money. Even during her downtime spent on YouTube, she has developed a habit of playing videos at twice the speed, finding most videos “too slow.”

In nearly all service sectors, speed is paramount, as even minor delays can tarnish customer experience.

In the e-commerce landscape, speedy delivery services are constantly vying to outdo each other with even faster delivery times.

Coupang's Rocket Delivery guarantees free next-day delivery, but not just any time the next day. Any product marked with its rocket symbol is guaranteed to arrive before 7 a.m. the following day, provided one orders by midnight.

Health and beauty retailer CJ Olive Young even offers same-day deliveries, although this service doesn't cover all locations nationwide. For instance, customers who purchase beauty products at around 2:50 p.m. can choose delivery windows between 4:50 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. or between 10 p.m. and midnight the same day.

Speed is ensured in government services as well, such as printing certificates, registering documents and filing taxes, thanks to the country's advanced digital infrastructure.

Online, ordinary people have access to approximately 70,000 customized public services. Over 5,000 self-service e-government kiosks are also located throughout the country, providing convenient access to state-issued documents.

The speed at which Koreans complete tasks — whether in government or the private sector — is credited with the country’s rapid response during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 2020 BBC report.

Kwon Gye-cheol, then a professor of laboratory medicine at Chungnam National University's College of Medicine and chair of the Laboratory Medicine Foundation, was quoted as saying in the article: "South Koreans managed to design and create a test, set up a network of labs across the country, and get it all to work in 17 days."

This frenetic pace has become so deeply ingrained the daily rhythm of life in Korea that one feels disadvantaged without it.

"One of the perks of living in Korea is the fast and convenient services," Song said. “I realized this firsthand during my semester abroad in Japan,” he added.

However, the pursuit of prompt services can lead to a sense of impatience, sometimes manifesting as quick-tempered behavior.

In July, a man in his 50s was arrested for assaulting civil servants at a community center in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province. Local police reported that the man, who had demanded expedited services, became enraged when the workers had asked him to wait.