HMM to bolster global alliance, invest W23tr by 2030

Most Popular
-
1
[Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
2
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
3
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
4
Opposition slams Yoon for failing to secure formal apology from Japan
-
5
[Reporter’s Notebook] Why are so many districts in Seoul hopped up on beer fests?
-
6
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
-
7
So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
-
8
Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
-
9
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
-
10
HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
HMM to bolster global alliance, invest W23tr by 2030By Park Min-ha
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 14:33
South Korea’s leading container shipper HMM said Tuesday it has created a five-year cooperative body, dubbed Premier Alliance, together with two global partners Japan’s ONE and Taiwan’s Yang Ming, to further expand its vessel route network.
Separate from the new alliance, the firm has also signed an agreement with MSC, the world’s top shipper based in Switzerland, to share freight space on Northern European and Mediterranean routes for four years, the company added.
With the extended global network, HMM said, it aims to increase the number of vessel routes from 26 to 30, boosting its service competitiveness overall in the Asia-Europe routes.
Upon the announcement, the company also unveiled a new investment plan worth 23.5 trillion won ($17.5 billion) by 2030 under the vision to become Korea’s top integrated logistics company. The investment includes 12.7 trillion won for container freight, 5.6 trillion won for bulk carriers and 4.2 trillion won for integrated logistics business.
To achieve net zero goals by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned, HMM will spend 14.4 trillion won in low-carbon vessels, eco-friendly businesses and facilities -- 60 percent of total investment -- to become a leading global green shipper.
“We aim to enhance our market competitiveness beyond other cooperative groups and play a role as a national shipping company through direct port calls in Korea,” said CEO Kim Kyung-bae.
More from Headlines
-
Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
-
Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
-
First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment