Govt. to temporarily raise health insurance payments to hospitals for Chuseok holiday

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the government will temporarily raise health insurance payments to hospitals for the upcoming Chuseok holiday to better reward their services and to prevent disruptions in emergency medical care.

During a Cabinet meeting, Yoon addressed concerns over possible disruptions to the medical system during the extended holiday, which starts later this week, as a majority of junior doctors have stayed away from the job since February in protest of a sharp hike in the medical school admission quota.

"The government is working closely with the provincial governments to establish special measures during the Chuseok holiday to ensure the emergency medical system operates smoothly without causing any public concern," Yoon said.

Yoon said the government will designate a two-week emergency medical period starting Wednesday and assign on-call staff to major hospitals to ensure access to medical services during the holiday that runs until Wednesday.

"To show a little bit of appreciation for the dedication of medical professionals, the government has decided to significantly increase health insurance fees, such as consultation and prescription fees, temporarily before and after the Chuseok holiday," Yoon said.

Consultation fees for specialists at regional emergency medical centers, which handle critical emergency cases, will be raised to 3.5 times the usual rate, he added.

Nearly 8,000 hospitals and community clinics are expected to provide medical services during the Chuseok holiday, which is more than double the number available during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, according to the health ministry. (Yonhap)