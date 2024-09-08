Samsung SDI to showcase advanced energy solutions at RE+ 2024

Samsung SDI's exhibition booth at RE+ 2024, which runs from Sep.8 to 11 (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI will present its latest energy storage systems at RE+ 2024, the largest clean energy expo in North America, held in Anaheim, California, for four days starting Monday.

The company’s showcase will revolve around the theme "A Sustainable Future Driven by PRiMX." PRiMX is a branding term for Samsung SDI’s advanced battery technology portfolio.

Leading the lineup is the Samsung Battery Box 1.5, the company's next-generation ESS battery system ready for US launch this month. Designed for large-scale energy storage, the SBB 1.5 boasts a 37 percent increase in energy density compared to its predecessor, with a total storage capacity of 5.26 megawatt-hours. It utilizes high-nickel nickel-cobalt-aluminum-oxide cells -- ​​known for their high energy density, which allows more energy to be stored in a smaller space -- and is pre-configured for easy grid connection.

Key safety features include Enhanced Direct Injection technology, which automatically injects a fire-extinguishing agent into the battery module if a fire is detected, preventing fire spread and enhancing system reliability.

Samsung SDI is also showcasing high-power batteries for Uninterruptible Power Supply systems, which provide backup power during outages to critical infrastructure like data centers, set for mass production in 2024. These batteries deliver 40 percent more output per rack compared to existing models and require nine times less space than conventional lead-acid batteries. Additionally, their lifespan is over three times longer, significantly reducing operating costs and improving space utilization for critical power infrastructure.

Samsung SDI will preview its lithium iron phosphate battery, which is being developed for mass production by 2026. LFP technology is gaining popularity for its strong safety profile, long cycle life, and lower cost, making it a promising solution for large-scale energy storage projects.

In line with its ESG efforts, Samsung SDI will also highlight its efforts to meet RE100 renewable energy targets, achieve carbon footprint certification, and promote battery recycling.