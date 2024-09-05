Industry, science ministers discuss economic cooperation with Czech envoy

South Korea's industry and science ministers met with a senior Czech official Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation, building on a recent nuclear power plant deal between the two countries.

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Czech National Security Adviser Tomas Pojar who was visiting Seoul as a special envoy of the prime minister, expressing hope for closer ties in areas including the nuclear energy industry, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In July, the Czech Republic named a South Korean consortium, led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, as the preferred bidder for a nuclear power plant project, which is estimated to be worth around 24 trillion won ($18 billion).

During the meeting, Ahn noted that South Korea wishes to establish a unified ecosystem for the nuclear industry under the joint project, which includes not only construction but also the education of experts and the development of technologies.

Ahn and Pojar also discussed other areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, industry and energy, the industry ministry added.

Pojar held a separate meeting with Science Minister Yoo Sang-im to discuss bilateral cooperation in the ICT sector.

The Czech envoy is visiting Seoul to discuss details with South Korean officials ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to the European nation later this month.