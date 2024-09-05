[2024 IFA] Samsung, LG to boast new AI-powered home appliances at IFA

BERLIN -- At this year’s IFA, Europe’s biggest home appliances trade show, two of South Korea’s tech giants, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, are set to showcase their latest artificial intelligence-powered home appliances.

As the IFA celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, about 2,200 companies in IT, consumer appliances and telecommunications will take part from 139 countries. The five-day event, which kicks off in Berlin on Friday, will see 127 Korean companies participating.

In line with the IFA's keywords -- artificial intelligence, sustainability, connectivity, fitness and digital health as well as content creation -- the two Korean crosstown rivals are prepared to present a premium "AI Home" that connects an array of the latest AI home appliances.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip maker, is set to showcase advanced connected experiences through AI technology to the European market.

Under the theme of “AI for All,” the tech giant will run a 6,017-square-meter pavilion, which is the industry’s largest of its kind at the Berlin trade show.

The leading tech giant will focus on security, personal data protection and sustainability while showcasing the latest AI-enhanced SmartThings technologies.

A large screen at the pavilion's entrance will display a video outlining the 10-year development history of SmartThings and how AI will transform users’ daily lives.

It will also present a range of products, including the Bespoke AI Combo, an all-in-one washer-dryer; the Bespoke AI Family Hub, a premium refrigerator; and the Bespoke AI Steam, a new robot vacuum cleaner.

Additionally, an energy leadership zone will be set up to appeal to European consumers concerned with energy efficiency, featuring innovative products and services designed to reduce energy consumption.

The company plans to highlight its AI screen vision at this year’s IFA to maintain its 19 years of global dominance.

Samsung will present transparent micro-LED TVs in various forms, distinguishing them from existing transparent displays with their high transparency and bezel-less design.

It will introduce the 211-inch transparent micro-LED TV, first unveiled at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January, to European consumers.

The framed audio, called Music Frame, produced in collaboration with the movie “Wicked” will be unveiled for the first time at the trade show.