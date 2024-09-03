Uzbekistan touts deepening ties with S. Korea on Independence Day

An Uzbek artist performs national song and dance of Uzbekitan at an event commemorating Uzbekistan’s 33rd independence Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald).

Uzbekistan touted deepening ties with South Korea, marking the 33rd anniversary of the country's independence and the 32nd year of their bilateral relations Friday.

Uzbekistan, which became part of the Soviet Union in 1924, declared its independence on August 31, 1991.

"Today, we celebrate remarkable achievements, including more than a one-and-a-half-fold increase in GDP, a doubling of business entities, and over 40 percent growth in the industry," said Uzbek Ambassador-designate to South Korea, Alisher Abdusalimov, in his remarks at the event.

Abdusalimov emphasized Uzbekistan's special strategic partnership with South Korea, noting that Korea remains a key partner in the country's economic growth, with nearly 800 new companies and $7.5 billion in investments across various sectors.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were elevated to a special strategic partnership in 2019, the only one of its kind that South Korea has in Central Asia.

"Last year, our trade between the two nations reached $2.5 billion. However, we are not satisfied with this level of economic cooperation and will work hard to increase it," Abdusalimov said recalling 19 summit meetings held between the two countries as major developments.

He also mentioned the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Uzbekistan in June, describing it as a "historic milestone" in bilateral relations to expand political, economic, and technological cooperation.

During President Yoon’s visit to Uzbekistan, the two nations agreed to enhance cooperation in political, economic, and technological areas, with Uzbekistan's mineral resources positioning it as a crucial partner for South Korea's tech industries.

A $200 million deal was also signed for Hyundai Rotem to supply high-speed trains, marking South Korea's first export of this technology. The visit also saw the launch of the "K-Silk Road" initiative, aimed at strengthening supply chain ties with Central Asia, which is part of South Korea's broader strategy to connect Asia and Europe by deepening ties with the region.

"Looking ahead, our President (Shavkat Mirziyoyev) has launched a new high-tech agenda for our partnership over the next three years which focuses on critical mineral resources, semiconductors, the chemical industry, engineering, smart agriculture, infrastructure and urban development, and modern, safe energy," emphasized the ambassador-designate.

According to the embassy, Uzbekistan and South Korea have agreed to declare 2025 as the "Year of Mutual Exchange," to feature joint events aimed at deepening economic and cultural connections.

Meanwhile, Abdusalimov also paid tribute to the late Vitaly Fen, the first ambassador of Uzbekistan to Korea, recognizing his pivotal role in establishing and nurturing the bilateral relationship.

Fen, a Koryoin, an ethnic Korean of the former Soviet Union, was the longest-serving top diplomat in Seoul who continued his mission as Uzbek ambassador since 1999.

"Ambassador Fen's legacy continues to inspire us as we build on the strong foundation he helped establish. His vision and dedication set a standard for diplomatic excellence," said Abdusalimov.

The celebration was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, the Uzbek community, representatives of Korean companies, foreign residents in Korea, NGOs and the media.