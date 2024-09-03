Producer Teddy’s girl group MEOVV to debut Friday

K-pop agency The Black Label’s first girl group, Meovv, is set to debut on Friday.

The agency announced the date of the group’s debut on its official social media by dropping Meovv’s debut trailer Monday evening.

The trailer shows all five members of Meovv walking in chic black outfits like models on a runway, toward a stage in the middle of nowhere.

Meovv has signed a partnership agreement with Capitol Records, a renowned label under Universal Music Group, raising expectations that the quintet will make a splash in the global music market as well.

Capitol Records is known for being home to global superstars like Sam Smith and Katy Perry.

Teddy Park, a renowned producer in the K-pop industry who has worked with K-pop legends Big Bang and Blackpink, is behind the production of Meovv.

Meovv's members -- Ella, Gawon, Sooin, Anna, and Narin -- have been introduced one by one through individual trailer videos.

Ella is already familiar to many K-pop fans.

Her photos with Blackpink went viral in 2018 due to her striking resemblance to Jennie of Blackpink.

In the lead up to its debut, Meovv is currently hosting a Meovv Debut Pre-listening Pop-Up event at The Hyundai Seoul in Seoul.

At the pop-up store, visitors can listen to the debut singles before their official release and purchase limited-edition merchandise. The event runs until Wednesday.