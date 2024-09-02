[Herald Interview] Onew of SHINee steps outside comfort zone

For Onew, who debuted as a member of the legendary K-pop boy group SHINee in 2008 at 18, buying tickets for public transportation while on a trip was something he had never done by himself until recently.

“I’ve never traveled by myself before visiting Vienna a few months ago. It was the first time that I made reservations for accommodations and bought train tickets by myself. That’s when it hit me that I was just a frog in the well knowing nothing of the ocean. I wanted to explore the challenges outside of my nest so I left SM Entertainment,” said Onew during a group interview in Seoul on Thursday.

In April, Onew signed with Griffin Entertainment for his solo artist activities while SM Entertainment continues to represent him as a member of SHINee.

His third solo EP, “Flow,” being released on Tuesday is the first album with the new agency.

“The trip to Vienna inspired me to create this album. It was during this trip that I began to contemplate how to share happiness with others through music,” said Onew.

“Flow” is also the first album that Onew credited with producing.

He took part in writing the lyrics to all six tracks in the EP.

“I overflow with happiness when I get to go to a concert of an artist that I like. I feel happy the moment I buy the concert ticket, when I am on my way to the show, and when I wonder what songs the artist will perform on stage. That’s why I wanted to fill this album with songs that everyone can easily sing along to and enjoy at a concert,” said Onew.

The new EP is led by the lead track, “Beat Drum,” an upbeat pop number with disco drum beats.

“The lead track tells listeners that every single person has their own charm. One gets to feel happy when others realize and love its charm that becomes one’s forte. I wanted to give that kind of happiness through this song,” explained the artist.

One thing Onew prioritized when signing with the new agency was that he get more opportunities to perform live on stage.

“I won’t be performing on TV music programs as I want to use that time to plan for my live shows to meet with as many people as possible. I’ve been putting a lot of effort into performing at outdoor music festivals because that’s where the audience is diverse. I want to use it as a chance to introduce my music to the general public and not just my fans,” said Onew.

Despite having embarked on his solo journey outside of SM Entertainment, Onew says he and the SHINee members have promised to prioritize group projects.

“Now that we are in different agencies, we are trying to work out our schedules for group projects. Good news is that we are likely to make a group comeback soon,” hinted Onew.

“The happiest moment as an artist in the past 16 years was when SHINee had its Tokyo Dome concert in 2018. Our teamwork at that time was amazing and all of us enjoyed that concert. I hope to relive that moment,” he said.