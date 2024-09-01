SK Speedmate launches as rebranded auto repair firm

SK Speedmate, an automotive maintenance company, announced Sunday its official launch after spinning off from SK Networks to become a top automotive aftermarket service provider in Korea.

SK Networks decided to spin off the Speedmate division as part of its push to transition to an AI-centric company. The automotive maintenance business has been rebranded as SK Speedmate, and is now a full-owned subsidiary under the rental firm. SK owns 43.9 percent of SK Networks.

“Utilizing our strong brand presence and cutting-edge technology, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction and increase our company's value as a leading player in the automotive aftermarket by expanding data-driven operations and improving business efficiency with AI," SK Speedmate CEO Ahn Moo-in said.

“SK Speedmate strives to promote the happiness of its employees and stakeholders by quickly and flexibly adapting to changes in the business environment to achieve greater growth,” he added.

Speedmate, before the spin-off, has provided service for both local and foreign vehicle repairs, covering emergency roadside services and tire and parts distribution via a network of over 590 repair shops, the company said.

In the Korea Brand Power Index, Speedmate has maintained the top position in the sector for over two decades, consistently introducing new services such as the store sales management system and reviewing management on customer satisfaction. The company also standardized the pricing in the domestic maintenance market, raising the industry standard, the company added.

SK Speedmate said it will be using the existing data to increase company value and add new partnerships.

The business unit recently introduced a new service dubbed Moonlight Maintenance to extend operating hours until 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to accommodate those who are unable visit repair shops during regular work hours.

The company said it aims to expand its presence in the imported car parts distribution and postaccident car repair market, by developing a new business model with the imported car service platform Huckleberry Pro.

Using AI technology to improve work efficiency, uncovering new business opportunities and expanding operations in overseas markets are also goals, the company added.