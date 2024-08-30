Home

UAE highlights women's empowerment in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : Aug. 30, 2024 - 17:10

Maryam Majid Khalfa bin Theneya, the second deputy speaker of UAE's Federal National Council speaks at Emirati Women's Day event at Four Seasons Hotel at Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday.(UAE Embassy in Seoul) Maryam Majid Khalfa bin Theneya, the second deputy speaker of UAE's Federal National Council speaks at Emirati Women's Day event at Four Seasons Hotel at Jongno-gu, Seoul on Wednesday.(UAE Embassy in Seoul)

The UAE Embassy in Seoul marked Emirati Women's Day, underscoring the UAE's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment, Wednesday.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, known as the "Mother of the UAE Nation," established Emirati Women's Day in 2015, to be celebrated annually on Aug. 28, as a testament to the United Arab Emirates' dedication to empowering women across all sectors.

The occasion coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union on Aug. 28, 1975, a milestone in the journey of Emirati women toward greater participation and leadership in the nation's development, according to UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi.

Delivering remarks at the event, Al Nuaimi highlighted that his country has consistently recognized the essential role of women in driving national progress, and Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of their achievements and contributions.

“As we work towards the goals set forth in the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, the empowerment of women remains a key pillar of our community and national development strategies,” he said.

The event featured Maryam Majid Kalfan bin Theneya, the second deputy speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, and Moza Mubarak Haji Al Qubaisi from the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences. They spoke about the contributions of Emirati women in the Federal National Council's to shape the UAE's future through active governance and the crucial involvement of Emirati women.

