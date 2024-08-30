Former Ador CEO Min rejects producing NewJeans, Hybe keeps door open

Then-Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks to reporters while leaving Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on July 9, following questioning over her alleged breach of trust. (Newsis)

Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of Hybe-owned label Ador, has rejected the company’s offer to continue as the producer of NewJeans during the remaining two months of her contract.

On Friday, Min, through her public relations agency Macoll Consulting Group, released a statement saying, “Hybe’s announcement that Min would continue to work with NewJeans, as reported on Tuesday, was never agreed upon.”

Min was offered a business delegation agreement to produce NewJeans from Aug. 27 to Nov. 1.

“Ador's board of directors demanded that this unreasonable contract be signed by today, the 30th,” the consulting group added. “However, former CEO Min Hee-jin has determined that she cannot sign the contract.”

“It is unrealistic to expect the successful completion of crucial production tasks, such as preparing for NewJeans' world tour in 2025, under such a short-term contract,” Min’s agency said.

Min claimed that the proposed contract contains "harmful" clauses not found in other such contracts with Ador or Hybe.

She also stated that the contract term could be shortened at the discretion of Ador -- or effectively Hybe -- allowing them to terminate her even before the two-month contract expires.

The former Ador CEO also highlighted that the two-month contract included a clause stipulating a noncompete period of one year that is six times longer than its two-month duration.